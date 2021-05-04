header image

May 4
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Nature ExplorationL.A. County Library has received a $20,000 grant from Edison International to develop a new virtual Nature Exploration series about the wonders of our natural world—from what we can discover in our own backyards, to what we can learn from scientists and environmental studies professionals.

With the summer months approaching, L.A. County Library will launch its Nature Exploration Programs, a series of live virtual events on Webex, in May; they’ll run throughout the summer. From gardening basics to nature-related career paths, tweens and teens can stay connected to nature virtually with exploratory content offerings. Many programs feature partner presenters like the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

In addition to the virtual programs, later this summer the Library will be offering new Nature Exploration Bags for checkout at 5 library locations—City Terrace, Compton, Quartz Hill, San Fernando, and South Whittier. Developed in partnership with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Bags include scientists’ tools like a magnifying glass and specimen jars, and a Field Guide of tips and tricks to help you discover animals and plants wherever you are. Bags will be able to be borrowed for 3 weeks, just like a book.

“L.A. County Library Foundation is delighted and grateful to longtime community partner Edison International for its grant supporting LA County Library’s exciting new Nature Exploration programs. Edison’s grant gives young people a wonderful opportunity for urban adventuring—with both live virtual programs and Nature Exploration Bags you can check out, just like a library book. The Foundation appreciates Edison’s commitment to under-resourced communities and, with virtual programming, their help bringing accessible programs to all,” said Andrea Carroll, Executive Director, LA County Library Foundation. “Our hope is that our Nature Exploration series will ignite participants’ curiosity.”

For more information regarding registration for the exploration series visit LACountyLibrary.org/Nature-Exploration.

About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
