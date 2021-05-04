L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series

L.A. County Library has received a $20,000 grant from Edison International to develop a new virtual Nature Exploration series about the wonders of our natural world—from what we can discover in our own backyards, to what we can learn from scientists and environmental studies professionals.
With the summer months approaching, L.A. County Library will launch its Nature Exploration Programs, a series of live virtual events on Webex, in May; they’ll run throughout the summer. From gardening basics to nature-related career paths, tweens and teens can stay connected to nature virtually with exploratory content offerings. Many programs feature partner presenters like the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
In addition to the virtual programs, later this summer the Library will be offering new Nature Exploration Bags for checkout at 5 library locations—City Terrace, Compton, Quartz Hill, San Fernando, and South Whittier. Developed in partnership with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Bags include scientists’ tools like a magnifying glass and specimen jars, and a Field Guide of tips and tricks to help you discover animals and plants wherever you are. Bags will be able to be borrowed for 3 weeks, just like a book.
“L.A. County Library Foundation is delighted and grateful to longtime community partner Edison International for its grant supporting LA County Library’s exciting new Nature Exploration programs. Edison’s grant gives young people a wonderful opportunity for urban adventuring—with both live virtual programs and Nature Exploration Bags you can check out, just like a library book. The Foundation appreciates Edison’s commitment to under-resourced communities and, with virtual programming, their help bringing accessible programs to all,” said Andrea Carroll, Executive Director, LA County Library Foundation. “Our hope is that our Nature Exploration series will ignite participants’ curiosity.”
Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC. announce that DrinkPAK, LLC., the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has signed two additional leases at The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
(CN) — Looking to create a flood of new outdoor recreation opportunities in California’s majestic redwood forests and foothills, the state’s new U.S. Senator Alex Padilla on Monday unveiled plans to protect over 1 million acres of undeveloped federal land.
Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable, and safe on the road.
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
The Santa Clarita City Council has asked the city manager to prepare a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors seeking the board’s support in adding sentencing enhancements to the case of murder suspect James “Matthew” Dorsey.
