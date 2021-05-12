LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE

Los Angeles County with PPE unite is giving small businesses 30 days of free PPE, to help these businesses stay open and operating during the Pandemic.

The free PPE includes face coverings, face shields, and hand sanitizer, according to LA county.

The “PPE Unite” program aims to support small business owners by distributing personal protective equipment at no cost to businesses as they aim to re-open their doors and bring employees back to work. This unprecedented partnership between State, local, and private entities encourages PPE use for small business economic recovery and promotes general public health and safety.

What You Get

One-time 30 day supply of PPE (may include face masks, hand sanitizer, face shields) at no cost (limited supplies while they last).

Safe contactless pickup with easy scheduling of your own confirmed appointment time slot.

PPE amount may vary depending on business profile.

Who is Eligible?

You must operate a small business, non-profit, or organization with less than 100 employees.

Your business must be located in an eligible County.

You must operate as a sole proprietor, partnership, LLC, C or S-Corp, micro-business or nonprofit.

You have not received any PPE through this program in the past.

To register for the PPE Unite program and free supplies, L.A. County small businesses simply need to complete the brief registration form on the PPE Unite website.

