February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67
| Monday, Feb 26, 2024
Lady Mustangs
Belle Hernandez is surrounded by her family and coaches as the only graduating senior honored on The Master's women's basketball team. Photo by John Duncan.


The Master’s University women’s basketball team got to within one in the final quarter, but it was the Menlo Oaks that pulled away in the end to get the 67-60 win Saturday afternoon in The MacArthur Center.

The Master’s committed 19 turnovers, compared to the Oaks’ seven, which resulted in a 19-6 points off turnovers difference in favor of Menlo. Plus the Oaks pulled down 17 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second chance points.

“Tough showing from us today,” said head coach Lisa Zamroz. “Unfortunately, we gave them 20 more shots than us between turnovers and offensive rebounding. Can’t do that against great teams and win.”

The loss ended a seven-game win streak for the Lady Mustangs (22-6, 9-5).

TMU held a 32-31 lead at the half, but came out flat in the third quarter. The Master’s hit just 4 of 15 (27%) from the field in that quarter, scoring 12 points. The fourth quarter was better (5 of 13), but the Oaks hit 7 of 16 in the final frame.

Belle Hernandez finished with 20 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Maddie Cooke’s double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds)

The team finishes in a tie for third in the final conference standings with the Jessup Warriors. However, TMU holds the tiebreaker over Jessup, and will go into the GSAC Championship Tournament as the No. 3 seed. TMU will play No. 6 Hope International in the first round on Thursday, a team The Master’s split with this season.

“We hope to get one more chance at (Menlo) in the GSAC tournament,” Zamroz said.

The tournament will begin Thursday in Atherton, Calif. The TMU/HIU game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. PT.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Mustangs Capture Conference Title with Win Over Menlo Oaks 80-73

Mustangs Capture Conference Title with Win Over Menlo Oaks 80-73
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
It's the goal of every basketball team to cut down the nets.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65

Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45

Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational

Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
FULL STORY...
