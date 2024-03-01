TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC

The Master’s University Athletic Department announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season.

It is the second consecutive year for Lowery to be named the conference’s top player. The 6-8 junior, who was a First Team All-American last season, averaged 16.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg and he led the conference with 38 blocks this season. He tallied 11 double-doubles, scored in double figures in 25 of 28 games, and made 51% of his shots from the field.

During the course of the season, Lowery was named to the Bevo Francis Watch List, which meant he was one of the top 100 players being considered fas the best player in small college basketball. There are over 13,000 players playing the game for smaller universities and colleges.

Ty Harper led the Mustangs in scoring and was second in the conference with 18.5 ppg. The 6-3 junior guard, who was ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 high school players in the country when he came out of Santa Clarita Christian School, scored in double figures 26 times this season with a career-high 30 against the University of Antelope Valley.

“Obviously excited for Kaleb and Ty,” said Kelvin Starr, TMU head coach. “They both know that these are as much team awards as they are individual awards. You also win these awards because of your team’s success. If it wasn’t for Kamrin Oriol’s heroics for most of our conference games, we would not be in the position to even win the conference this year.”

