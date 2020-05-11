[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
| Monday, May 11, 2020
lancaster voting center

An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.

The request to add a Vote Center came from the Mayor of Lancaster late last week, and thanks to the city’s assistance the RR/CC was able to quickly accommodate the additional Vote Center.

The Lancaster Vote Center is located at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.

There will be accessible and safe Vote Centers available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday throughout the District. On Election Day, Tuesday May 12, there will be six Vote Centers available to voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locate all participating Vote Centers on lavote.net.

Due to COVID-19, the RR/CC encourages voters to vote in the safety of their own home using the Vote by Mail ballot that was issued to every registered voter. Although, by law, the RR/CC is required to provide an accessible and safe in-person voting option.

All participating Vote Centers will strictly follow the state and county’s public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
Monday, May 11, 2020
Monday, May 11, 2020
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
