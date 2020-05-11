Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election

An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.

The request to add a Vote Center came from the Mayor of Lancaster late last week, and thanks to the city’s assistance the RR/CC was able to quickly accommodate the additional Vote Center.

The Lancaster Vote Center is located at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.

There will be accessible and safe Vote Centers available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday throughout the District. On Election Day, Tuesday May 12, there will be six Vote Centers available to voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locate all participating Vote Centers on lavote.net.

Due to COVID-19, the RR/CC encourages voters to vote in the safety of their own home using the Vote by Mail ballot that was issued to every registered voter. Although, by law, the RR/CC is required to provide an accessible and safe in-person voting option.

All participating Vote Centers will strictly follow the state and county’s public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.