[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
| Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
wait times - Mock elections for Voting Solutions for All People took place Sept. 28-29, 2019, at 50 locations across the county, including College of the Canyons. | Photo: Courtesy County of Los Angeles.
Mock elections for Voting Solutions for All People took place Sept. 28-29, 2019, at 50 locations across the county, including College of the Canyons. | Photo: Courtesy County of Los Angeles.

 

Los Angeles County announced Friday that new technology will help registered voters track wait times at the polls and that everyone will receive mail-in ballots this November, changes aimed at improving operations amid the pandemic and provided after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, including software breakdowns.

This year, the county pushed out its Voting Solutions for All People to replace the former system with touchscreen voting and provided voters with multiple locations to cast their ballots, as well as offer them a voting period of 11 days.

For November, every registered voter is expected to receive a vote-by-mail ballot in an effort to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 due to continued concerns about overcrowding at vote centers.

Still, the county has announced that centers will be open with safety measures in place for voters who would still like to cast their ballots in person.

Voters will also receive new tools that will allow them to track wait times at the locations with shorter lines. Poll workers will also have access to more devices used to check in and verify voters, known as electronic pollbooks, and will include new, streamlined voter look-up search functions.

These changes come after an independent review of the March primary election found issues pertaining to faulty e-pollbooks, staffing shortages, a lack of training and poor technology vendor management, which “led to long wait times and a poor voter experience during the election,” read the report by Slalom LLC, which interviewed 50 vote center workers and surveyed more than 250 voters.

“Design and testing issues with the voter check-in technology caused the system to freeze frequently, resulting in long delays and bottlenecks during check-in at vote centers and requiring workers to provide provisional ballots to many voters who otherwise would have been permitted to vote in the traditional manner,” read the report.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, many residents experienced wait times of up to two hours, including Stevenson Ranch resident Shana Thomas, who had to wait with her children, one of whom is paralyzed. “It was a circus to have her wait outside for two hours,” she said on Super Tuesday in March.

To address the various issues, the report recommended improving training and communications, improving the e-pollbooks technology for better voter check-ins and begin vote center selections and recruitment activities as soon as possible ahead of November.

The county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk also conducted its own investigation following a Board of Supervisors’ motion and identified improvements, such as the new technology to track wait times and sending out mail-in ballots.

“RR/CC is engaged with the Secretary of State and a broad range of community stakeholders to prepare for the November 2020 Presidential General Election considering the effects of COVID-19 on the voting experience,” the county report read.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31

L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order Tuesday which extends an existing temporary evictions moratorium in parts of the county to July 31, 2020.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election

L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Los Angeles County announced Friday that new technology will help registered voters track wait times at the polls and that everyone will receive mail-in ballots this November.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays

L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless

Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order Tuesday which extends an existing temporary evictions moratorium in parts of the county to July 31, 2020.
L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
Los Angeles County announced Friday that new technology will help registered voters track wait times at the polls and that everyone will receive mail-in ballots this November.
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California is a technologically rich state. During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. Even for people who are bedridden and paralyzed, we can develop techology to allow them to live independently at home.
Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hart District Lays Off 22 Classified Positions, Considers Model for Fall
In light of budget scares due to state funding being impacted by COVID-19, the William S. Hart Union High School District approved 22 “reduction in force” notices, or RIFs, for district classified staff during a special Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Lays Off 22 Classified Positions, Considers Model for Fall
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting, Wednesday, June 24, at 8:00 a.m.
June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting Wednesday, June 24, with open session from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, "Bills, Ballots, & Business," presented by the California Chamber of Commerce.
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
A Saugus High School substitute teacher was accused of 18 counts in court Monday, all connected to allegations he had an inappropriate, monthlong relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a horse in Saugus Monday night.
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular will take place this Fourth of July.
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
%d bloggers like this: