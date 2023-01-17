LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas

Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
Public Health’s most recent 90-day data found the following among seniors:
People 80 and older were nearly 3x more likely to be hospitalized than people 65 to 79.
People 80 and older were more than 5x as likely to die than people 65 to 79.
People 65 to 79 were more than 3x as likely to be hospitalized than people 50 to 64.
People 65 to 79 were more than 5x as likely to die than people 50 to 64.
Hospitalization and death rates are nearly double for people living in the county’s poorest neighborhoods compared to those residing in the wealthiest neighborhoods.
Everyone can do their part to protect those more vulnerable to illness by following these simple steps:
Wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces.
At-home tests help you make sure you aren’t passing anything along unintentionally. Testing is a good tool before gatherings, after an exposure, or when you have symptoms.
If you are sick, please stay home, recover and take good care of yourself.
Stay up to date on your vaccines, including the bivalent COVID-19 booster and this year’s seasonal flu shot.
Furthermore, seniors and residents who can’t easily leave their home may contact Public Health telehealth services at (833) 540-0473, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to arrange for at-home COVID-19 bivalent booster and primary series vaccinations or transportation to a vaccination center.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.