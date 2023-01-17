LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas

Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.

Public Health’s most recent 90-day data found the following among seniors:

People 80 and older were nearly 3x more likely to be hospitalized than people 65 to 79.

People 80 and older were more than 5x as likely to die than people 65 to 79.

People 65 to 79 were more than 3x as likely to be hospitalized than people 50 to 64.

People 65 to 79 were more than 5x as likely to die than people 50 to 64.

Hospitalization and death rates are nearly double for people living in the county’s poorest neighborhoods compared to those residing in the wealthiest neighborhoods.

Everyone can do their part to protect those more vulnerable to illness by following these simple steps:

Wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces.

At-home tests help you make sure you aren’t passing anything along unintentionally. Testing is a good tool before gatherings, after an exposure, or when you have symptoms.

If you are sick, please stay home, recover and take good care of yourself.

Stay up to date on your vaccines, including the bivalent COVID-19 booster and this year’s seasonal flu shot.

Furthermore, seniors and residents who can’t easily leave their home may contact Public Health telehealth services at (833) 540-0473, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to arrange for at-home COVID-19 bivalent booster and primary series vaccinations or transportation to a vaccination center.

