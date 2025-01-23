header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
| Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.

8 Zones moving from Evacuation Orders (Red) to Evacuation Warnings (Yellow):

US-CA-XLA-CAS-PARADISERANCH

US-CA-XLA-CAS-BISCAILUZ

US-CA-XLA-CAS-RIDGE

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E029

US-CA-XLA-LAC-FRANCISQUITO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-KELLYJOHNSON

US-CA-XLA-SCL-REYESADOBE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-STERLING

US-CA-XLA-SCL-TESORODELVALLE

27 Zones moving from Evacuation Warning (Yellow) to Normal (White):

US-CA-XLA-CAS-CAMBRIDGE

US-CA-XLA-CAS-GOLDENSTATE

US-CA-XLA-CAS-GREENHILL

US-CA-XLA-CAS-HASLEY

US-CA-XLA-CAS-HILLCREST

US-CA-XLA-CAS-INDUSTRY

US-CA-XLA-CAS-LIVEOAK

US-CA-XLA-CAS-OAKCANYON

US-CA-XLA-CAS-ROMERO

US-CA-XLA-CAS-SLOAN

US-CA-XLA-CAS-VALVERDE

US-CA-XLA-GOR-E004

US-CA-XLA-GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E005

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E009-B

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E011-A

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E017

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E018

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E030

US-CA-XLA-SCL-BLACKPINE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-CALEX

US-CA-XLA-SCL-DECORO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-MOUNTAINVIEW

US-CA-XLA-SCL-PACIFICCREST

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RANCHOTESORO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RIONORTE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RYE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-WESTHILLS

KNOW YOUR ZONE: Knowing your zone is critical to staying safe during a public safety emergency such as a wildfire, flood, tsunami, hurricane, earthquake, or active shooter incident. Zones will be used in emergency alert notifications to communicate who is impacted by an emergency and what actions should be taken.
Visit protect.genasys.com and type your address into the search bar.

For those returning to repopulate, please be mindful of the poor air quality. Smoke, ash, and fire debris can have serious health effects, even if the burn areas are not nearby. According to Los Angeles Count Public Health, fire, debris, ash and dirt from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

Please wear N95 masks for protection.

For more information on the status of the evacuations, click here.

For more information on the status of the Hughes fire click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update

LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
FULL STORY...

Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained

Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
FULL STORY...

Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended

Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
FULL STORY...

National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets

National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought

Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host a free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23
School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.
Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23
We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.
Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23
South Coast AQMD Issues Wildfire Smoke Advisory
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas. 
South Coast AQMD Issues Wildfire Smoke Advisory
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire
DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region.
County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
SUSD Ask Parents to Pick Up Students From Copper Hill Area Schools
In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.
SUSD Ask Parents to Pick Up Students From Copper Hill Area Schools
County Launches One-Stop Funding, Relief Portal
 L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.
County Launches One-Stop Funding, Relief Portal
CSUN Prof Jeremy Yoder Honored for His Work Promoting Inclusion in STEM
California State University, Northridge professor Jeremy Yoder has been honored by his peers in three national scholarly societies on evolutionary biology for his work advancing equity and justice in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. 
CSUN Prof Jeremy Yoder Honored for His Work Promoting Inclusion in STEM
Update: Hughes Evacuation Orders Expanded to Copper Hill Area
An emergency Evacuation order has been issued for areas around Castaic Lake due to the break of of the Hughes fire. 
Update: Hughes Evacuation Orders Expanded to Copper Hill Area
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires
The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires.
Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires
Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes
Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes
Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.
Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar
Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.
Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar
COC Celebrates Successful First Year of Veterans Upward Bound Grant
College of the Canyons has successfully completed the first year of its five-year Veterans Upward Bound grant program. This transformative initiative aims to provide comprehensive support services to eligible student veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and parts of the San Fernando Valley.
COC Celebrates Successful First Year of Veterans Upward Bound Grant
SCVNews.com