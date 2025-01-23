LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
8 Zones moving from Evacuation Orders (Red) to Evacuation Warnings (Yellow):
US-CA-XLA-CAS-PARADISERANCH
US-CA-XLA-CAS-BISCAILUZ
US-CA-XLA-CAS-RIDGE
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E029
US-CA-XLA-LAC-FRANCISQUITO
US-CA-XLA-SCL-KELLYJOHNSON
US-CA-XLA-SCL-REYESADOBE
US-CA-XLA-SCL-STERLING
US-CA-XLA-SCL-TESORODELVALLE
27 Zones moving from Evacuation Warning (Yellow) to Normal (White):
US-CA-XLA-CAS-CAMBRIDGE
US-CA-XLA-CAS-GOLDENSTATE
US-CA-XLA-CAS-GREENHILL
US-CA-XLA-CAS-HASLEY
US-CA-XLA-CAS-HILLCREST
US-CA-XLA-CAS-INDUSTRY
US-CA-XLA-CAS-LIVEOAK
US-CA-XLA-CAS-OAKCANYON
US-CA-XLA-CAS-ROMERO
US-CA-XLA-CAS-SLOAN
US-CA-XLA-CAS-VALVERDE
US-CA-XLA-GOR-E004
US-CA-XLA-GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E005
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E009-B
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E011-A
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E017
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E018
US-CA-XLA-LAC-E030
US-CA-XLA-SCL-BLACKPINE
US-CA-XLA-SCL-CALEX
US-CA-XLA-SCL-DECORO
US-CA-XLA-SCL-MOUNTAINVIEW
US-CA-XLA-SCL-PACIFICCREST
US-CA-XLA-SCL-RANCHOTESORO
US-CA-XLA-SCL-RIONORTE
US-CA-XLA-SCL-RYE
US-CA-XLA-SCL-WESTHILLS
KNOW YOUR ZONE: Knowing your zone is critical to staying safe during a public safety emergency such as a wildfire, flood, tsunami, hurricane, earthquake, or active shooter incident. Zones will be used in emergency alert notifications to communicate who is impacted by an emergency and what actions should be taken.
Visit protect.genasys.com and type your address into the search bar.
For those returning to repopulate, please be mindful of the poor air quality. Smoke, ash, and fire debris can have serious health effects, even if the burn areas are not nearby. According to Los Angeles Count Public Health, fire, debris, ash and dirt from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals and other hazardous substances.
Please wear N95 masks for protection.
For more information on the status of the evacuations, click here.
For more information on the status of the Hughes fire click here.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.