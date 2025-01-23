LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.

8 Zones moving from Evacuation Orders (Red) to Evacuation Warnings (Yellow):

US-CA-XLA-CAS-PARADISERANCH

US-CA-XLA-CAS-BISCAILUZ

US-CA-XLA-CAS-RIDGE

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E029

US-CA-XLA-LAC-FRANCISQUITO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-KELLYJOHNSON

US-CA-XLA-SCL-REYESADOBE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-STERLING

US-CA-XLA-SCL-TESORODELVALLE

27 Zones moving from Evacuation Warning (Yellow) to Normal (White):

US-CA-XLA-CAS-CAMBRIDGE

US-CA-XLA-CAS-GOLDENSTATE

US-CA-XLA-CAS-GREENHILL

US-CA-XLA-CAS-HASLEY

US-CA-XLA-CAS-HILLCREST

US-CA-XLA-CAS-INDUSTRY

US-CA-XLA-CAS-LIVEOAK

US-CA-XLA-CAS-OAKCANYON

US-CA-XLA-CAS-ROMERO

US-CA-XLA-CAS-SLOAN

US-CA-XLA-CAS-VALVERDE

US-CA-XLA-GOR-E004

US-CA-XLA-GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E005

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E009-B

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E011-A

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E017

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E018

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E030

US-CA-XLA-SCL-BLACKPINE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-CALEX

US-CA-XLA-SCL-DECORO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-MOUNTAINVIEW

US-CA-XLA-SCL-PACIFICCREST

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RANCHOTESORO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RIONORTE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RYE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-WESTHILLS

KNOW YOUR ZONE: Knowing your zone is critical to staying safe during a public safety emergency such as a wildfire, flood, tsunami, hurricane, earthquake, or active shooter incident. Zones will be used in emergency alert notifications to communicate who is impacted by an emergency and what actions should be taken.

Visit protect.genasys.com and type your address into the search bar.

For those returning to repopulate, please be mindful of the poor air quality. Smoke, ash, and fire debris can have serious health effects, even if the burn areas are not nearby. According to Los Angeles Count Public Health, fire, debris, ash and dirt from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

Please wear N95 masks for protection.

For more information on the status of the evacuations, click here.

For more information on the status of the Hughes fire click here.

