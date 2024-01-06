header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis
| Friday, Jan 5, 2024
LA-County-Sheriff-Patrol-Car-night-courtesy-of-LASD-e1599969974175

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Scientific Services Bureau is committed to improving its analysis time for evidentiary samples submitted for alcohol testing to meet court deadlines as well as analysis timeframes imposed on the laboratory by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The LASD has accepted grant Agreement Number AL24014 in the amount of $26,400 offered by the State of California Office of Traffic Safety for the Fiscal Year 2023-2034 Improved Alcohol Impaired Driving Toxicology Testing Program. The Agreement term is from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.

The laboratory’s goal is to complete the analysis of DUI evidentiary samples in felony cases within 15 business days of sample submission to the laboratory and complete misdemeanor cases within 45 days. The grant will fund the purchase of four automated diluters which will increase sample preparation efficiency and allow for a more thorough output of samples for analysis by headspace gas chromatography.

The purpose of the OTS Improved Alcohol Impaired Driving Toxicology Testing Program is to provide funding that will be used by local law enforcement to reduce the number of persons killed in alcohol-related traffic collisions. The grant funds will be used to purchase BAC testing equipment for the Department’s Crime Laboratory. The additional diluters will effectively double the Crime Laboratory’s current processing capacity, thereby reducing the existing case backlog and foreshortening future turnaround times, which in turn will deliver prompt results to the prosecuting attorneys.

More than 200 Federal, State, and Municipal law enforcement agencies operating within the county submit an average of 5,675 blood and urine samples annually to the Department’s Crime Laboratory for analysis of Blood Alcohol Content.

The Crime Laboratory report provides the BAC of evidence submissions. The reports are made available to the submitting agency and the agency’s prosecuting attorney for consideration of filing a case. Timely analysis is necessary to exonerate suspects or prosecute felony and misdemeanor violations of California’s Driving Under the Influence statutes. Failure to perform timely analysis of evidence submissions may result in the degradation of evidence submissions and/or the expiration of statutory time limits for prosecuting violations.

At the time of application submission, the laboratory had a seven-month backlog. Cases were not being tried in a timely manner at various Los Angeles County courts and DMV offices throughout California due to the lack of analytical results.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis

LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Scientific Services Bureau is committed to improving its analysis time for evidentiary samples submitted for alcohol testing to meet court deadlines as well as analysis timeframes imposed on the laboratory by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in  Santa Clarita.  
FULL STORY...

Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches Extended Until Tuesday

Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches Extended Until Tuesday
Saturday, Dec 30, 2023
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Now Accepting Rent Relief Applications

L.A. County Now Accepting Rent Relief Applications
Saturday, Dec 30, 2023
Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is now accepting applications for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 10: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
Start the year on a great note at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s Café con Leche. Enjoy coffee and the traditional king’s cake and meet with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs.
Jan. 10: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Scientific Services Bureau is committed to improving its analysis time for evidentiary samples submitted for alcohol testing to meet court deadlines as well as analysis timeframes imposed on the laboratory by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
LASD Awarded $26,400 Grant to Improve Crime Laboratory Analysis
Jun 9: Saugus Union Considers Library Honor for Dominic Blackwell
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jun 9: Saugus Union Considers Library Honor for Dominic Blackwell
Jan. 9: Newhall Board Meets on Advertising Campaign, Developer Fees
The Newhall School District will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 followed by the public open session at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: Newhall Board Meets on Advertising Campaign, Developer Fees
Feb. 3: Cultural Community Showcase
The Raising the Curtain Foundation, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita Public Library, will present the second annual Cultural Community Showcase in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 3: Cultural Community Showcase
Feb 8: Grand Opening Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce grand opening ceremony for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Stevenson Ranch will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is a franchise with stores throughout Southern California.
Feb 8: Grand Opening Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Happy 2024! With a new year comes the opportunity to approach our goals with renewed excitement and commitment.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG
The jukebox musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On!" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild Saturday, Jan. 20 and run through Feb. 24.
Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humorous and nostalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Jan. 12: ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’ at First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
Jan. 12: ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’ at First Floor Gallery
TMU Opens GSAC with Convincing Win
The Master's University men's basketball team shot better than 60% from the field as they opened conference play with a 107-70 win over the Life Pacific Warriors in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Opens GSAC with Convincing Win
GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
Behind 21 points from senior Belle Hernandez, The Master's University women's basketball team opened conference play with a 76-53 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Thursday in The MacArthur Center.
GSAC Opener is a Win for Lady Mustangs
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.
One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: City Council to Discuss SCVEDC Contract, Fill Commission Vacancy
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 263 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Hospital Admissions Reach Medium Level
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
The deadline to submit an entry into the 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival Artwork Contest is Friday, Jan. 12. The winning artist will receive $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival.
Call for Artists: California Strawberry Festival
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.
‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
The Valley Industry Association is currently looking for enthusiastic hosts for upcoming After Five Networking Mixer events.
VIA Seeks Hosts for After Five Networking Mixers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
January 2024: This Month at TMU
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
January 2024: This Month at TMU
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
As we step into the new year, I find myself eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead.
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge men's basketball Dionte Bostick picked up his first career Big West Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday.
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
SCVNews.com
%d