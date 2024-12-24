Last Chance to ‘Let It Glow, Let it Glow, Let It Glow’

The Santa Clarita Valley is ablaze with holiday lights and displays. Here are few of the most popular spots to see the lights. Some displays wrap up on Christmas night, others will run through New Year’s Day. See them before they are turned off until next year.

Some listings below include a suggested address to find a street decorated for the holidays, the particular address may, or may not be participating in the holiday light festivities, it is to be used only as a suggestion to easily guide users to a particular street.

The 30th Anniversary of Wakefield Winter Wonderland

Take Copper Hill Drive to Courtland Way to Wakefield Court. Suggested address, use 21951 Wakefield Court, Saugus, CA 91350 on your GPS to find this street filled with dazzling displays and holiday lights.

Homestead Holidays

Take Copper Hill Drive to Paragon Drive to Homestead Place. Suggested address use 22327 Homestead Place, Saugus, CA 91350 on your GPS to find these lights.

Holiday Light Spectacular

27732 Briarcliff Place, Valencia, CA 91354

Visitors can tune their radio to 93.7 FM to listen to the music that accompanies this light show.

Deodar Place

Use 28920 Deodar Place, Saugus, CA 91390 on your GPS to locate this street.

Clearidge Drive

Use 23604 Clearidge Drive, Valencia, CA 91354 as the suggested address to find this street.

Cuestport Christmas

23235 Cuestport Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

The Hallark House

25086 Cotton Blossom Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Tune to 107.7 FM on the radio to watch the light show with music.

Southern Oaks Lights

25851 Royal Oaks Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This multimedia presentation includes lights and video clips that play along with music. Tune into 99.7 FM.

Additional holiday light displays:

28632 Visco Court, Saugus, CA 91390.

23919 Capistrano Court, Valencia, CA 91355.

