Level 4 Coach Kameron Kennedy Joins Paseo Aquatics

Following a nationwide search, Paseo Aquatics, a premier USA-Swimming Sanctioned club located in Santa Clarita, has landed Kameron Kennedy. Kennedy joins forces with head coach, Chris Dahowski, also an ASCA Level 4 coach, bolstering an already recognized staff.

An American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Level 4 coach and one of the top national coaching talents in the sport of swimming, Kennedy leaves the Elite Swim Program in Dallas, Texas, where as Head Coach he oversaw and trained several US Open, Junior National, Future, Sectional & JO Qualifiers, Texas State Champions and Age Group record holders. He was also responsible for sending numerous athletes to the NCAA Division I collegiate ranks, including swimmers who signed with the University of Texas as well as Texas A&M.

“We are beyond excited with the hire of Coach Kennedy—and for the opportunity it presents the sport of swimming in Santa Clarita Valley,” said Jay Wolf, Paseo Aquatics Club president. “Our pursuit at Paseo Aquatics has and always will be swimmer-focused. Coach Kameron fortifies that mission—and takes our goal of supporting youth swimmers in the community to an entirely new level.”

In addition to his vast accomplishments, Kennedy brings a breadth of swimming, dryland and training experience– with a dedicated focus on stroke mechanics, technique, explosive power and speed.

“It was apparent from day one with Coach Kameron that his eye for swimming was well-trained,” Dahowski said. “His ability to communicate the technical skills of the sport to his athletes flowed from his voice. With Coach Kameron patrolling the Paseo decks, our club’s future has no ceiling.”

Kennedy’s transition from Texas to California is a homecoming of sorts, as he began his coaching career 28 years ago with the Malibu Palisades YMCA before taking the head coaching job at the Dallas Athletic Swim Club.

For any parent looking to introduce their child to the sport of swimming, Paseo Aquatics is the ticket. Visit www.Paseoaquatics.org to learn more.

