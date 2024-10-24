No. 8 Canyons Football Falls 27-26 to No. 15 El Camino College

No. 8 College of the Canyons Football fell by a 27-26 score to No.15 El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Canyons (4-2, 2-1) which had not tasted defeat since week one.

The Cougars fell behind 7-0 but eventually opened up a 17-7 advantage after the first quarter. However, COC scored just three points in the second half as El Camino (4-2, 3-0) was able to pull back ahead in the final minutes of what was a back-and-forth contest throughout.

The Warriors found the edge via defense and special teams, registering four interceptions in the game and amassing more than 235 return yards, while also denying both a Canyons PAT and field goal attempt.

El Camino received an early boost on Damonte Bias’ 76-yard kick return to begin the game. Three plays later the Warriors were in the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Karen to Takim Raye-Brow. The ensuing PAT made it a 7-0 game just over a minute into the contest.

Canyons scored its first points on a 22-yard field goal from Luis Rodriguez putting the score at 7-3 with roughly nine minutes to go in the opening quarter.

The two sides then traded punts before sophomore linebacker Cain Omohundro stepped in front of a Karen pass and returned it 23 yards for the pick-six touchdown. Rodriguez’ PAT moved the game to 10-7.

On El Camino’s next drive Karen threw a second interception, this time to sophomore defensive back Dylan Flowers, which sparked another Canyons scoring drive.

Da’Marrie Smith hauled in a 40-yard reception to start the drive, and then followed up with a 23-yard grab to but the Cougars on the ECC two-yard line. Smith finished the game with five catches for 87 yards to lead the Canyons receiving corps.

COC quarterback Luke Coleman entered the game as part of the goal line package and got into the end zone on a keeper that put the Cougars ahead 17-7 following another Rodriguez PAT.

El Camino answered back early in the second quarter, capping an eight play, 78-yard drive on a five-yard touchdown pass from newly inserted quarterback Hunter Herrera to Manuel Reynoso, tightening things up at 17-14.

Mckenzie Parks then provided the Cougars with a 46-yard return to put Canyons back in business in its search for another scoring drive. A 19-yard scamper from quarterback Logan Scarlett and a pass interference call against the Warriors lined COC up on the one-yard line. Once again, Coleman was called upon for the QB keeper with the freshman able to find pay dirt again. This time Rodriguez’ PAT failed keeping the score at 23-14 for the Cougars.

Later in the quarter the two sides traded interceptions. First, Scarlett had a pass picked off by ECC defensive back Anthony Delguidice. On the very next play, COC defensive back Duhron Goodman snatched a Herrera pass out of the air to give the Cougars possession back.

The back-and-forth turnovers continued in favor of the Warriors, however, as Scarlett was then intercepted by Runye Norton at the El Camino 37-yard line. Scarlett finished the game 18-of-35 for 281 yards and four interceptions.

The lone touchdown of the third quarter came on the heels of an interception from ECC defensive back Elijah Brown. Nine plays later Herrera connected with Joshua Long on a five-yard touchdown pass with the ensuing PAT closing the gap further at 23-21.

COC answered back with its only points of the second half on a 28-yard field goal to push the score to 26-21 in favor of the Cougars.

The Warriors finally moved ahead when Herrera found Jaden Moore for a 29-yard scoring strike with just over three minutes to play. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Warriors now held the advantage at 27-26.

Canyons tried to put together a comeback drive in the closing minutes, but Scarlett was picked off by Brown for a second time to extinguish those hopes.

Tony Testa led the Cougars with nine total tackles, a sack and a pass break up. Jackson Stein led the defense with two tackles for loss as part of five total tackles. Samson Malu and Jake Pikor both recorded sacks in the game.

COC will continue conference play with a 2 p.m. road game at Allan Hancock College on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...