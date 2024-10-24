header image

October 23
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
No. 8 Canyons Football Falls 27-26 to No. 15 El Camino College
| Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
COC Football 2024-10-17-FB_vs_El_Camino28

No. 8 College of the Canyons Football fell by a 27-26 score to No.15 El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Canyons (4-2, 2-1) which had not tasted defeat since week one.

The Cougars fell behind 7-0 but eventually opened up a 17-7 advantage after the first quarter. However, COC scored just three points in the second half as El Camino (4-2, 3-0) was able to pull back ahead in the final minutes of what was a back-and-forth contest throughout.

The Warriors found the edge via defense and special teams, registering four interceptions in the game and amassing more than 235 return yards, while also denying both a Canyons PAT and field goal attempt.

El Camino received an early boost on Damonte Bias’ 76-yard kick return to begin the game. Three plays later the Warriors were in the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Karen to Takim Raye-Brow. The ensuing PAT made it a 7-0 game just over a minute into the contest.

Canyons scored its first points on a 22-yard field goal from Luis Rodriguez putting the score at 7-3 with roughly nine minutes to go in the opening quarter.

The two sides then traded punts before sophomore linebacker Cain Omohundro stepped in front of a Karen pass and returned it 23 yards for the pick-six touchdown. Rodriguez’ PAT moved the game to 10-7.

On El Camino’s next drive Karen threw a second interception, this time to sophomore defensive back Dylan Flowers, which sparked another Canyons scoring drive.

Da’Marrie Smith hauled in a 40-yard reception to start the drive, and then followed up with a 23-yard grab to but the Cougars on the ECC two-yard line. Smith finished the game with five catches for 87 yards to lead the Canyons receiving corps.

COC quarterback Luke Coleman entered the game as part of the goal line package and got into the end zone on a keeper that put the Cougars ahead 17-7 following another Rodriguez PAT.

El Camino answered back early in the second quarter, capping an eight play, 78-yard drive on a five-yard touchdown pass from newly inserted quarterback Hunter Herrera to Manuel Reynoso, tightening things up at 17-14.

Mckenzie Parks then provided the Cougars with a 46-yard return to put Canyons back in business in its search for another scoring drive. A 19-yard scamper from quarterback Logan Scarlett and a pass interference call against the Warriors lined COC up on the one-yard line. Once again, Coleman was called upon for the QB keeper with the freshman able to find pay dirt again. This time Rodriguez’ PAT failed keeping the score at 23-14 for the Cougars.

Later in the quarter the two sides traded interceptions. First, Scarlett had a pass picked off by ECC defensive back Anthony Delguidice. On the very next play, COC defensive back Duhron Goodman snatched a Herrera pass out of the air to give the Cougars possession back.

The back-and-forth turnovers continued in favor of the Warriors, however, as Scarlett was then intercepted by Runye Norton at the El Camino 37-yard line. Scarlett finished the game 18-of-35 for 281 yards and four interceptions.

The lone touchdown of the third quarter came on the heels of an interception from ECC defensive back Elijah Brown. Nine plays later Herrera connected with Joshua Long on a five-yard touchdown pass with the ensuing PAT closing the gap further at 23-21.

COC answered back with its only points of the second half on a 28-yard field goal to push the score to 26-21 in favor of the Cougars.

The Warriors finally moved ahead when Herrera found Jaden Moore for a 29-yard scoring strike with just over three minutes to play. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Warriors now held the advantage at 27-26.

Canyons tried to put together a comeback drive in the closing minutes, but Scarlett was picked off by Brown for a second time to extinguish those hopes.

Tony Testa led the Cougars with nine total tackles, a sack and a pass break up. Jackson Stein led the defense with two tackles for loss as part of five total tackles. Samson Malu and Jake Pikor both recorded sacks in the game.

COC will continue conference play with a 2 p.m. road game at Allan Hancock College on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets a Regal Win Over Royals

TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets a Regal Win Over Royals
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
Three different players had double-digit kill totals as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Hope International Royals 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 25-18 Friday, Oct. 18 in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

COC Men’s XC Finishes Ninth at Mt. SAC Invitational

COC Men’s XC Finishes Ninth at Mt. SAC Invitational
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
College of the Canyons men's cross country competed at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday, Oct. 18, running to a ninth-place finish in its final tune-up before the upcoming conference championship meet.
FULL STORY...

Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League

Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for foothill league. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets

Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program
Castaic Union School District Awarded $261,395 Grant For Shade Structures
The Castaic Union School District announced it has been awarded a $261,395 grant from the Office of Public School Construction.
Castaic Union School District Awarded $261,395 Grant For Shade Structures
Oct. 26: Hart Rampage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Cougar Stadium
The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled to host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California.
Oct. 26: Hart Rampage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Cougar Stadium
County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
88.5-FM’s Latin Alt Station is being Rebrand to Bilingual Sounds
Beginning today, 88.5-FM’s Latin Alt HD3 station, the first 24/7 Latin Alternative music format HD station in the country, will be going by a new name, “Bilingual Sounds.”
88.5-FM’s Latin Alt Station is being Rebrand to Bilingual Sounds
Nov.22: SCV Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season
The Festival of Trees is back for year 22, offering a fun, family fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov.22: SCV Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season
Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, "Nocturnal's Tale," Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery
Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Cruises’ ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ Collection
“Love Line Premium Liquors,” the exclusive collection of wine and spirits from the Valencia based, Princess Cruises, created and curated by creative, celebrity partners is adding a little more sparkle to the line-up with delicious drinks from Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, founded by actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively.
Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Cruises’ ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ Collection
City of Santa Adopts Resolution to Become A Clean California Community
At the Oct. 22, City Council meeting, the City Council adopted a resolution to support the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to be designated as a Clean California Community.
City of Santa Adopts Resolution to Become A Clean California Community
Nov.1: Africana Studies Week 2024 Honors Program’s Legacy
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana Studies Week beginning Nov. 1, with a special plaque commemoration of the founding faculty of the department, and will culminate the celebration on Nov. 4 with a lecture and alumni panel discussion. 
Nov.1: Africana Studies Week 2024 Honors Program’s Legacy
Oct. 26: Carousel Ranch Ready to Work Program Hosts Open House
The community is invited to Carousel Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 26 for a tour and open house highlighting the Ready to Work program, a vocational training program for young adults with special needs.
Oct. 26: Carousel Ranch Ready to Work Program Hosts Open House
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Receive Top Honors
Valencia High School’s Marching Band and Color Guard announced that the Pride of the Vikings received top honors at the 28th Annual Moorpark High School Battle of the Bands field tournament held in Moorpark on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Receive Top Honors
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Newest Love Boat Sun Princess Makes North American Debut
The Sun Princess, the newest, next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, headedquartered in Valencia, has debuted in North America, arriving in Ft. Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.
Newest Love Boat Sun Princess Makes North American Debut
Legislators Urge Supes to Declare State of Emergency for Chiquita Landfill Crisis
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), joined by 15 Assemblymembers and state Senators. has issued a formal request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for an immediate State of Emergency declaration in response to the ongoing public health crisis caused by the underground chemical fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Urge Supes to Declare State of Emergency for Chiquita Landfill Crisis
Oct. 29: City to Begin Construction on 39th Park
Get ready to travel back in time as the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Trammel Crow Company, breaks ground on the Pioneer Oil Refinery historical site, located on the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way, on Tuesday, Oct.29 at 10 a.m.
Oct. 29: City to Begin Construction on 39th Park
COC Music Student Appears on America’s Got Talent
College of the Canyons sophomore music student Brooke Bailey was on her way to school one morning when she received a phone call that would change her life.
COC Music Student Appears on America’s Got Talent
Annual River Rally Cleanup Welcomed More Than 1,000 Volunteers
The 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo, hosted on Saturday, Sept. 21, welcomed a total 1,189 participants from the community.
Annual River Rally Cleanup Welcomed More Than 1,000 Volunteers
SCV Chamber Named 2024 Diversity Leader by Inside The Valley Magazine
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has been honored as one of the 2024 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside The Valley magazine.
SCV Chamber Named 2024 Diversity Leader by Inside The Valley Magazine
Oct. 26: Grand Opening for Mrs. Fields at Valencia Town Center
Mrs. Fields, the iconic brand known for its soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Santa Clarita. The new store, located at the Valencia Town Center Mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., opened to the public on Oct. 9.
Oct. 26: Grand Opening for Mrs. Fields at Valencia Town Center
Passport Services at Santa Clarita Public Library
Did you know that the Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you're planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Library is here to support your journey.
Passport Services at Santa Clarita Public Library
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets a Regal Win Over Royals
Three different players had double-digit kill totals as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Hope International Royals 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 25-18 Friday, Oct. 18 in Fullerton.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets a Regal Win Over Royals
COC Men’s XC Finishes Ninth at Mt. SAC Invitational
College of the Canyons men's cross country competed at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday, Oct. 18, running to a ninth-place finish in its final tune-up before the upcoming conference championship meet.
COC Men’s XC Finishes Ninth at Mt. SAC Invitational
