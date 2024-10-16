Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets

Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master’s University women’s volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.

The Lady Mustangs (13-5, 7-1) hit .244 compared to the Warriors’ .179, had more kills (46-34) and service aces (8-5). But LPU eclipsed TMU in blocks 8-5.

“Our defense came alive tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis. “Trinity Beers ran down some tough balls. It wasn’t a pretty win but our girls stayed focused for the win. We are proving to be resilient.”

Life Pacific jumped out to early leads only to find The Master’s come back in the middle of each set to take the advantage.

In the first set, LPU started out with a 5-2 lead, which gradually increased to 10-6. But the Lady Mustangs went on a 6-0 run to go up 12-10, then extended the lead moments later to 21-17. Then LPU went on a 4-0 run to tie the set at 21-21, only to see TMU get four of the next six points to win the first set 25-23.

The second set had a similar start, with the Warriors climbing out to an 8-3 lead. But The Master’s chipped away and chipped away, tying the set at 12-12. Each team went on separate 3-0 runs, followed by two straight points by Life Pacific to go up 18-16. But TMU took control of the set again, this time with a 5-0 run to go up 21-18. LPU got the next three points to tie it at 21-21, only to once again see The Master’s win four of the final six points to win the set 25-23.

Again, the third set opened with Life Pacific possessing the momentum, reaching a 7-4 lead. And again the Lady Mustangs would come back and tie the set and then go on a burst to take the lead. A 4-0 run gave TMU a 15-13 lead, then a 5-2 run bumped it up to 20-15. LPU tried to stay up, getting a 3-1 run of their own, but The Master’s closed out the set and the match with the final four points to take the third set by seven and win the match.

Timberlie Miller finished with 38 assists in the three sets (12.6/set), Ruby Duncan added 13 kills, with Sierra Hale leading the team with three aces and McKenna Brady securing two blocks.

The Master’s will travel to Fullerton next Friday, Oct. 18 to take on Hope International, a team they defeated in three sets at home on Sept. 21. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.

For more information visit gomustangs.com.

