Lief Labs Honored with NBJ Management Achievement Award

Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal for Lief’s business leadership accomplishments in 2022.
The annual business achievement awards recognize industry leaders exemplary of strong market performance achieved with integrity. Lief’s CEO and Founder, Adel Villalobos, accepted Lief’s Management Achievement Award among NBJ Awards winners from nutrition industry leading companies recognized across 10 categories at the NBJ Summit Awards Dinner on Wednesday, July 26 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes.
“Lief Labs is truly honored to receive the NBJ Management Achievement Award and to be recognized among an outstanding group of industry leaders and fellow award recipients,” said Villalobos. “I am especially proud, as this award reflects the incredible efforts of our entire Lief leadership team and all of our employees who helped Lief to persevere and achieve continued success for our company and for our valued partners during an extremely challenging economic climate. From the implementation of innovative strategies like our Lief ‘growth mindsetters’ team who strive to position and propel Lief and our clients toward future growth, to our Lief University training programs which provide participants with important skills and knowledge for career enrichment and advancement. We will continue to be guided by our purpose-filled mission and I look forward to ongoing achievements for Lief, our partners and for our industry as we look ahead.”
Lief houses over 220,000 sq. ft. of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health and wellness and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia.
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.
Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.
Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday.
Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.
