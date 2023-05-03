Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners

The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.

Lief has launched its Premier Label premium product collections to now offer gummies that work with a variety of products, including various vitamins, collagen and children’s supplements; as well as, Lief’s new offering of USDA-Certified Organic Tablets that work with a product range, including multivitamins, prenatal vitamins, and probiotic blends. As an added convenience, through Lief’s Premier Label services, Lief can also assist with the organic certification process through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) at a monetary fee.

“We are thrilled to bring our first-ever white label services to our valued preferred partners through Lief’s new Premier Label program as we continue to expand our capabilities, particularly for growing brands who may not have access to these resources in-house,” said Nathan Cox, Chief Business Officer of Lief Labs. “By developing exclusive relationships with our manufacturing partners, we can now provide our customers and partners access to unique formats available only through Lief Labs. Additionally, these services enable us to deliver minimum order quantities and faster turn-around times, to support Lief’s entrepreneurial partners and brands in bringing their products to market more quickly.”

Lief’s Premier Label formulas are currently available to order. For more information, please contact info@lieforganics.com. Interested brands may also download Lief’s Premier Label collection catalogs through the link.

