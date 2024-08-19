Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’

Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall. This exhibition will run from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

“Free Fall” features twenty-five diverse pieces across multiple mediums, including photography, gouache, acrylics and watercolor. Tausig’s latest work represents a dynamic fusion of her extensive experience in photography with her recent exploration into the world of painting. “Free Fall” offers a calming and peaceful experience.

Over the past two years, Tausig has delved deeply into the vibrant medium of gouache and the boldness of acrylic paints, translating her admiration for California’s landscapes into evocative canvas creations. Her background in photography has endowed her with a keen eye for composition and the ability to capture fleeting moments, a skill she translates into her painting, blending technical precision with the emotive depth of traditional art forms.

The public is invited to experience “Free Fall” at the Vernon Gallery, where each piece is crafted to resonate on both a visual and emotional level. For more information about the exhibition or to schedule a viewing, please contact Felicia Tausig at (661) 510-5186.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

