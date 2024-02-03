Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet

A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America’s Favorite Pet and needs your vote.

If he succeeds, Oakley, who is the founder of Little Legs of SCV – a group with nearly 150 dachshunds, will not only grace the cover of Modern Dog magazine, but will take home the grand prize of $10,000. The competition is also a way for Oakley to spread awareness and raise funds for animals in need.

America’s Favorite Pet is excited to partner with PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) to aid in its mission to help cats, dogs and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. Since 1967, PAWS has unified more than 130,000 cats and dogs with loving families, nurtured more than 140,000 sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. By doing so, the organization had made the world a better place for countless critters.

To vote for Oakley as America’s Favorite Pet, as well as make a donation to Paws.Org, click [here].

To follow Oakley, visit his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/oakleytheminiween/.

