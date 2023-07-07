header image

1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
Local Pooch Representing SCV at Wienerschnitzel Nationals
| Friday, Jul 7, 2023
Oakley Beach

A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst will be the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday, July 15.

The 10-month-old pooch will be appearing on KTLA and Fox Friday, July 14 – one day before the race.

The Wiener Nationals is benefiting the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a non-kill animal shelter based in Orange County.

Oakley’s owner, Rylee Vanderhorst, has made T-shirts to help support Oakley and the cause.

If you are interested in purchasing one, email ryrymyers417@gmail.com.

You can also follow Oakley on Instagram @oakleytheminiween.

More information on the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals can be found below the photos.

Oakley Bandana

Oakley with Dad

Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals Information

WHEN: Saturday, July 15. First wiener dog race will be held at approximately 6 p.m.(SUBJECT TO CHANGE) The wiener dogs will start arriving at 4:15 p.m. for registration, warm-ups, puppy push-ups, :) etc. We encourage fans to arrive early (5 to 5:30 p.m.) to secure their preferred seating.

WHAT: 26th Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals. There will be 11 wiener dog races beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. The Championship wiener dog race is set for approximately 9:15 p.m. The wiener dog races are held in between the live horse racing program.

WHERE: Los Alamitos Race Course located at 4961 Katella Avenue in Los Alamitos. The track is located 1 1/2 mile east of the 605 Freeway. Exit Katella Avenue. Admission is only $3 for adults, children 17 and under are admitted free. General admission seating is on a first come first serve basis. A great spot to see the races is the upper level of the grandstand, as it offers a great unobstructed view of the track. No ice chests, outside foods or pop up tents will be allowed.

For Vessels Club reservations please call (714) 820-2681. For VIP or group packages please call (714) 820-2821.

For safety reasons, Los Alamitos does not allow fans to bring dogs that are not participating in the Wiener Nationals.

You can meet the stars of the night – the mighty wiener dogs – and their trainers/owners on the grandstand area. All concession stands will be open, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, Mexican food, popcorn, sodas, and beer etc. Additional items featured at all concession stands

WHY: For the enjoyment of the crowd and to benefit the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a non-kill animal shelter based in Orange County.

WHO: 100 wiener dogs will race!

HOW: With their tiny legs

11 Wiener Dog races will be contested on this night!

Only dachshunds/dogs participating in the race will be allowed on track.
Thank you for your co-operation.

For more information, please call (714) 820-2800 or visit https://www.losalamitos.com/wienernationals/wdefault.aspx?pn=9
