Santa Clarita CA
S.C.V. History
August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Keystone Club of SCV Boys & Girls Club Earns National Recognition
| Monday, Aug 21, 2023
Water drop


Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is thrilled to announce a monumental achievement by the Magic Keystone Club.

This exceptional group of teens has secured a prestigious national award at the 2023 National Keystone Conference held in Dallas this July.

Amongst thousands of fellow teenagers representing Boys & Girls Clubs from across the country, the Magic Keystone Club members from Santa Clarita demonstrated their dedication, commitment, and innovation.

Their outstanding efforts have earned them the esteemed “There is No PLANet B” National Award, a testament to their work in addressing climate change driving impactful change within their local community.

The 12 Club teens from Santa Clarita who earned this distinguished recognition have shown a remarkable commitment to shaping a better future.

Their dedication to creating positive change and inspiring their peers is nothing short of inspiring. Throughout the year Keystone members learn leadership skills, participate in service projects, and act as teen ambassadors for the Boys & Girls Club.

At the 56th Annual National Keystone Conference, “Thrive! Be Heard, Be You!” local teens participated in numerous activities and workshops focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and leadership, and workforce readiness.

“Our primary focus within Keystone is to develop leadership skills while making a positive impact on our community. While our focus isn’t solely on receiving awards, we still deeply appreciate the recognition for the meaningful difference we’ve been able to make,” said 2022-2023 Keystone President Hailu Waithaka.

By receiving this award, they have demonstrated their ability to overcome challenges and make a meaningful impact that resonates far beyond their immediate surroundings.

“Being recognized with this award is such an amazing experience. It’s not just about the national recognition, but about using our platform to educate the next generation about climate change and its impact to create a more sustainable community for everyone,”  said Keystone Member, Melany Peña.

“We are immensely proud of our talented Magic Keystone Club members for their unwavering dedication and exceptional achievements,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Their success is a testament to the power of youth leadership and the importance of providing a platform for young individuals to realize their full potential.”

This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the community, mentors, and partners who have rallied behind these young leaders. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the Magic Keystone Club members.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we renew our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders who will drive positive change in our society. Through mentorship, support, and empowering programs, we aim to continue inspiring and enabling all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and the Magic Keystone Club, please visit the website or contact (661)254-CLUB.
