Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth spoke at the ceremony. He thanked Henry Mayo for the service it provides to the community and recounted that his son had been a Henry Mayo trauma patient.

Henry Mayo was designated a Level II Trauma Center in 1984, shortly after Los Angeles County established its countywide Trauma Center System.

In addition to its designation as a Level II Trauma Center by the county of Los Angeles, Henry Mayo’s Trauma Center is also an American College of Surgeons (ACS) verified Level II Trauma Center, and was recently designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”

The ACS designation further reinforces our commitment to meeting the highest standards outlined by the American College of Surgeons,” said Gilda Cruz-Manglapus, Henry Mayo Trauma program manager. “As an ACS-verified trauma center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, Henry Mayo is dedicated to providing the best possible care for trauma patients in our community, now and for another 40 years.”

“As a Level Two Trauma Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud of the role we play in the country trauma system,” said Kevin A. Klockenga, Henry Mayo’s president and CEO. “We are privileged to provide critical trauma services to our community.”

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 88,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

About Henry Newhall Mayo Hospital

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. Your family can count on us for critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. Our emergency department is open 24/7 to serve you, and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for your most critical needs.

We also provide a wide range of care through a number of services: a popular maternity department, lactation support, and childbirth education program, highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, top-notch cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care, and wound care services, highly attentive physical and occupational therapies, and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services.

The patient care teams who come to work at Henry Mayo every day are dedicated to providing the best possible care to you and your family.

