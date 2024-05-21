header image

1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
| Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Henry Mayo Trauma Center 40th Anniversary
From left to right, Louie-Marc Contreras, MD, trauma surgeon and chief of the medical staff, Gilda-Cruz Manglapus, RN, trauma program manager, Ranbir Singh, MD, trauma surgeon, and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth.


Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth spoke at the ceremony. He thanked Henry Mayo for the service it provides to the community and recounted that his son had been a Henry Mayo trauma patient.

Henry Mayo was designated a Level II Trauma Center in 1984, shortly after Los Angeles County established its countywide Trauma Center System.

In addition to its designation as a Level II Trauma Center by the county of Los Angeles, Henry Mayo’s Trauma Center is also an American College of Surgeons (ACS) verified Level II Trauma Center, and was recently designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”

The ACS designation further reinforces our commitment to meeting the highest standards outlined by the American College of Surgeons,” said Gilda Cruz-Manglapus, Henry Mayo Trauma program manager. “As an ACS-verified trauma center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, Henry Mayo is dedicated to providing the best possible care for trauma patients in our community, now and for another 40 years.”

“As a Level Two Trauma Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud of the role we play in the country trauma system,” said Kevin A. Klockenga, Henry Mayo’s president and CEO. “We are privileged to provide critical trauma services to our community.”

###

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 88,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

About Henry Newhall Mayo Hospital

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. Your family can count on us for critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. Our emergency department is open 24/7 to serve you, and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for your most critical needs.

We also provide a wide range of care through a number of services: a popular maternity department, lactation support, and childbirth education program, highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, top-notch cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care, and wound care services, highly attentive physical and occupational therapies, and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services.

The patient care teams who come to work at Henry Mayo every day are dedicated to providing the best possible care to you and your family.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
When Dr. Bob Dickson first began teaching Podcast Studio at The Master’s University, the podcasting format had already taken to the skies and was planting its flag in the media atmosphere.
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
