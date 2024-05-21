Supes Appoint Edward Yen Executive Officer

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed Edward Yen as the new executive officer Tuesday to oversee the administration of the Board of Supervisors. Yen, better known as Eddie, is the first Asian American of Chinese descent to hold the position leading the executive office of the Board of Supervisors. With nearly two decades of exemplary performance in local government, Yen most recently served as the Assistant Executive Officer overseeing technology, planning, legislation, operations, and the Assessment Appeals Board.

In his new role, Yen reports to all five members of the Board of Supervisors and exercises full responsibility for the direction and administration of the Department to maintain and improve operational efficiency and facilitate transparent governance. With a budget of $340 million, which includes funding for nearly 500 budgeted positions, the Executive Office is responsible for operating efficient and inclusive public meetings. The department also provides administrative support to 33 boards and commissions, including the Office of Inspector General, Sheriffs Civilian Oversight Commission, Office of Child Protection and more.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this leadership role,” said Yen. “I embrace the opportunity to lead as the Executive Officer. My passion for public service drives me to innovate, collaborate, and make a positive impact on our community.”

Prior to joining the Department, Yen spent five years with the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor, holding the positions of Assessment and Public Services Director and as General Counsel. He began his County career with the Los Angeles County Office of County Counsel as a Deputy County Counsel. Before joining the County work force, Yen was an attorney in private practice.

Yen also serves as the president of the Los Angeles County Asian American Employees Association and recently served as the chair of the San Marino Recreation Commission. Yen values community service and mentorship, and he believes as a member of this community we all must be grateful for what we have and to give back when you can.

He has a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from the University of Southern California. In addition to working in the office, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing basketball and anything USC. He even named his kids after the school, Scarlett and Caleb.

About the Department: Executive Office of the Board of Supervisors

The Executive Office of the Board of Supervisors provides support services to the five-member elected Board of Supervisors of the County of Los Angeles. These services include accurately and timely preparing the Board’s weekly agendas and its statement of proceedings and maintaining the Board’s official records. The Department also provides information technology support, accounting, procurement, human resources, payroll, facility management, and other administrative services that are needed to ensure that the Board of Supervisors, their staff, and the Department can efficiently operate and timely respond to the needs of County residents.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...