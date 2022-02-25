March 1: Camp Clarita Begins Registration for Summer Sessions

The city of Santa Clarita’s Recreation and Community Services Division welcomes you to Camp Clarita, a popular summer day camp program held at locations throughout Santa Clarita.

Online registration begins Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Camp Clarita is a day camp experience that provides campers with a fun and adventurous environment. The camps are designed to include age appropriate recreational activities that foster creativity, growth and development such as games, crafts, music, drama, swimming, field trips and more.

Camp Clarita utilizes an extensively trained staff to contribute to each camper’s well-being while participating in the program. Each camp location has at least one director and/or assistant director in addition to numerous counselors who are selected for their enthusiasm and ability as role models to the children in the programs.

For information and registration visit Camp Clarita.

Programs: June 13 to Aug. 5, 2022

Wee Folks Camp, must be age 3 by start of session.

Little Folks Camp, ages 4-5.

Ranger Camp, ages 5-8.

Explorer Camp, ages 8-12.

Camp locations:

Canyon Country Park

17615 W. Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Programs offered: Wee Folks and Little Folks Camp

Newhall Park

24933 Newhall Ave.

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Programs offered: Little Folks Camp M/W/F and Wee Folks Camp T/TH

North Oaks Park

27824 N. Camp Plenty Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Programs offered: Ranger and Explorer Camp

Santa Clarita Park

27285 Seco Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Programs offered: Ranger and Explorer Camp

Valencia Glen Park

23750 Via Gavola

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Programs offered: Little Folks Camp

Valencia Meadows Park

25671 Fedala Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Programs offered: Ranger and Explorer Camp

Email the Camp Clarita office at campclarita@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3769 with any questions.

