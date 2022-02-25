March 1: Camp Clarita Begins Registration for Summer Sessions

The city of Santa Clarita’s Recreation and Community Services Division welcomes you to Camp Clarita, a popular summer day camp program held at locations throughout Santa Clarita.
Online registration begins Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Camp Clarita is a day camp experience that provides campers with a fun and adventurous environment. The camps are designed to include age appropriate recreational activities that foster creativity, growth and development such as games, crafts, music, drama, swimming, field trips and more.
Camp Clarita utilizes an extensively trained staff to contribute to each camper’s well-being while participating in the program. Each camp location has at least one director and/or assistant director in addition to numerous counselors who are selected for their enthusiasm and ability as role models to the children in the programs.
For information and registration visit Camp Clarita.
Programs: June 13 to Aug. 5, 2022
Wee Folks Camp, must be age 3 by start of session.
Little Folks Camp, ages 4-5.
Ranger Camp, ages 5-8.
Explorer Camp, ages 8-12.
Camp locations:
Canyon Country Park
17615 W. Soledad Canyon Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Programs offered: Wee Folks and Little Folks Camp
Newhall Park
24933 Newhall Ave.
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Programs offered: Little Folks Camp M/W/F and Wee Folks Camp T/TH
North Oaks Park
27824 N. Camp Plenty Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Programs offered: Ranger and Explorer Camp
Santa Clarita Park
27285 Seco Canyon Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Programs offered: Ranger and Explorer Camp
Valencia Glen Park
23750 Via Gavola
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Programs offered: Little Folks Camp
Valencia Meadows Park
25671 Fedala Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Programs offered: Ranger and Explorer Camp
Email the Camp Clarita office at campclarita@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3769 with any questions.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.