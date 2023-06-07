Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year

In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.

“The dedication and care Bradley and his team have for families experiencing food insecurity, veterans, seniors and first responders is incredibly worthy of recognition, and it is truly a pleasure to recognize Santa Clarita Grocery as Nonprofit of the Year,” said Senator Wilk. “Access to food and groceries translates to less stress and an overall better quality of life. Thank you for all of the great work you have done and continue to do. Congratulations!”

Since founding Santa Clarita Grocery in 2018, Grose and his team have served children, families, seniors, and veterans in need with essential food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization escalated its services ten-fold by quickly adapting and creating a new system to deliver groceries directly to cars while maintaining social distancing.

This change actually allowed Grose and his team to serve more guests in the same distribution time as they had done before.

After that pivot, Santa Clarita Grocery was deemed an essential organization and was able to move 11 tons of food monthly, distribute food three times weekly, and not close once during the entire pandemic. In just five weeks, they were able to expand from serving 162 families to more than 800 families.

Santa Clarita Grocery also provided food and water to firefighters battling both the Sand Fire and Saddleridge Fire within the first 24 hours.

“Our extraordinary all-volunteer leadership team and dedicated volunteers at Santa Clarita Grocery transform the lives of young people, families, seniors, veterans, and children every day,” said Grose. “We are profoundly humbled to be acknowledged as the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year by California State Senator Scott Wilk.”

To learn more about Santa Clarita Grocery, click HERE.

