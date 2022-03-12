March 16: Hart School District Resumes In-person Board Meetings

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, March 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Items on the agenda include an update on the Golden Oak Adult School, La Mesa Junior High School fire alarm replacement, proposals for shade structures and outdoor lighting and other miscellaneous business.
The Hart Board of Trustees will also recognize Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz who captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification and will recognize students and teachers from five Hart District schools who participated in the 2022 Student Television Network Convention.
Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
March 16, 2022 7 p.m.
(Closed Session 6 p.m.) This will be an in-person meeting. Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, California. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/MJYM2PNK_3I
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.4. Public Employee Performance Evaluation – Superintendent (2021/22) (per Government Code 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of February 16, 2022, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of February 16, 2022.
IV.A. Recognition of California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Southern Division Wrestling Champion
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz has captured the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
Rationale:
Alex had a superb season for the Vikings, taking first place in three of Southern California’s most rigorous tournaments, including the Newbury Park Invitational, the Asics Southern California Challenge, and the Laguna Hills Invitational.
Alex went on to take first place in the CIF Southern Section Southern Division Finals. Alex finished in fifth place at the CIF Masters Tournament, which advanced him to the California State Tournament, where he finished seventh.
In the season, Alex compiled a remarkable record of 38 wins against only 9 losses, with 17 victories coming by way of pin. Alex continues the tradition of success that has been established by the Valencia Vikings Wrestling program.
Coaches Brian Peterson, Neil Jones, and Anton Kalista will be present to join the Board in recognizing Alex for his outstanding contribution to Valencia High School and the Hart District.
IV.B. Recognition of Student Television Network Convention Participants
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Each year, the Student Television Network (STN) holds a convention where students and teachers convene for several days of education, competition, and networking with each other and professionals. The Board will recognize students from five Hart District schools who participated in the 2022 STN Convention.
Rationale:
Students from Canyon High, Castaic High, Hart High, West Ranch High, and Placerita Junior High Schools participated in competitions at this year’s annual STN Convention, winning the following awards:
Placerita Junior High School
Honorable Mention – Anchor Team
3rd Place – Personal Vlog
3rd Place – Silent Film
Canyon High School
Honorable Mention – Nat Package
Castaic High School
Honorable Mention – Anchor Team
2nd Place – Convention Promo
2nd Place – Crazy 8s Short Film
West Ranch High School
Honorable Mention: Vertical Storytelling
Honorable Mention – Convention Promo
3rd Place – Movie Trailer
2nd Place – Silent Film
2nd Place – PSA
West Ranch High School was also involved in collaboration with other schools to create the opening video for the convention.
District teachers Ryanne Meschkat, Jennifer Overdevest, and Paul Kass served on the STN Convention planning committee. Additionally, Paul Kass serves as the President of the STN Board of Directors.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Janice Dennington
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Information Items
VIII.A. District Demographic Projections
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
To assist the District with future plans with facilities and properties, Senior School Planner David Kaitz from Davis Demographics and Planning, Inc., will present enrollment projections based on the next seven years of growth and development in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Resolution No. 21/22-34 recognizes April 3-9, 2022, as National Library Week. National Library Week addresses the contributions libraries, teacher librarians, and library staff make to students, schools, and community.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-34 recognizing April 3-9, 2022, as National Library Week.
Presentation and approval of the 2021/22 Second Interim Financial Report.
Rationale:
California Education Code Sections 42130 and 42131 require each school district to file interim financial reports twice a year. The first report covers the financial and budgetary status of the District for the period ending October 31, 2021. The second report covers the period ending January 31, 2022. Both interim reports require Governing Board approval and certification of the District’s financial condition. The purpose of the interim reporting process is to raise early warning flags for districts that will not be able to meet financial obligations for the current or two subsequent fiscal years.
The interim report includes the following documents:
Certification of Interim Report (Form CI)
Second Period Financial Report (Fund Forms 01, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 25, 35, 40, 49, 52, 67, and 73)
Average Attendance Summary (Form AI)
Multi-Year Financial Projections
Criteria and Standards Review
The 2021/22 Second Interim Financial Report for the period ending January 31, 2022, is before the Governing Board for approval. The statute requires the Governing Board to certify in writing whether or not the District is able to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the fiscal year, and based on current forecasts, for the subsequent fiscal year. The Second Interim Financial Report reflects all changes resulting since the District presented its 2021/22 First Interim Financial Report. Staff will make a presentation on these adjustments at the Governing Board meeting.
Based on current revenue and expenditure assumptions, staff recommends a positive certification of the 2021/22 Second Interim Financial Report.
Financial Impact:
As reflected in the attached report.
Recommended Motion:
Staff recommends the Governing Board approve the 2021/22 Second Interim Financial Report, and adopt a positive certification pursuant to California Education Code Section 42131.
IX.C. Agreement for Canine Services with 3DK9 Partners, LLC
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for a daily firearm detection canine service for school sites with 3DK9 Partners, LLC is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff would like to incorporate an additional layer into the Hart District’s safety procedures and protocols by including a daily firearm detection canine service for schools for the 2022-23 school year.
Financial Impact:
$51,480 from General Fund (Fund 01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement for a daily firearm detection canine service for school sites with 3DK9 Partners, LLC.
IX.D. Proposal for Division of the State Architect Inspection Services for the La Mesa Junior High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project (Independent Construction Inspection, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal for Division of the State Architect (DSA) inspection services for the La Mesa Junior High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project from Independent Construction Inspection, Inc., is presented for approval.
Rationale:
It is the responsibility of the project inspector to perform tasks required of them by the DSA and the District such as performing periodic inspections of the work, advising the contractor of non-conforming work, keeping accurate records, and certifying that the completed work has been done in accordance with the plans and specifications. The La Mesa Junior High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project is a DSA project and requires the District to hire a DSA approved inspector to oversee the construction phase of the project.
Financial Impact:
$52,000 plus reimbursable expenses from Capital Facilities Fund (Fund 25).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposal for DSA inspection services for the La Mesa Junior High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project from Independent Construction Inspection, Inc.
IX.E. Fee Proposal – Construction Management Services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project (Fonder-Salari, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A fee proposal from Fonder-Salari, Inc., for construction management services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project is submitted for approval.
Rationale:
At the October 20, 2021, Board meeting, staff recommended and the Board approved four construction management firms for future District construction projects. Staff recommends hiring Fonder-Salari, Inc., one of the four approved construction management firms, to provide construction management services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project. Fonder-Salari, Inc., has already been hired to provide construction management services for the La Mesa Junior High School Fire Alarm Replacement Project and both of the projects will be taking place concurrently this summer.
Financial Impact:
$9,951 from Capital Facilities Fund (Fund 25).
Recommended Motion:
Approve fee proposal from Fonder-Salari, Inc., for construction management services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project.
IX.F. Proposal for Division of the State Architect Inspection Services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project (Independent Construction Inspection, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal for Division of the State Architect (DSA) inspection services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project from Independent Construction Inspection, Inc., is presented for approval.
Rationale:
It is the responsibility of the project inspector to perform tasks required of them by the DSA and the District such as performing periodic inspections of the work, advising the contractor of non-conforming work, keeping accurate records, and certifying that the completed work has been done in accordance with the plans and specifications. The La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project is a DSA project and requires the District to hire a DSA approved inspector to oversee the construction phase of the project.
Financial Impact:
$17,600 plus reimbursable expenses from Capital Facilities Fund (Fund 25).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposal for DSA inspection services for the La Mesa Junior High School 2 Shade Structures and Outdoor Lighting Project from Independent Construction Inspection, Inc.
IX.G. Proposal for the Replacement of Emergency Lighting and Installation of Emergency Inverters at the Saugus High School Auditorium (Taft Electric Company)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal for the replacement of emergency lighting and installation of emergency inverters at the Saugus High School Auditorium from Taft Electric Company is presented for approval.
Rationale:
After occupying the Saugus High School Auditorium for several years, staff discovered that the emergency lighting system in the building was installed incorrectly. Staff then hired an electrical engineer to redesign the system and to create bid documents for bidding. Staff received quotes from three electrical contractors to do the corrective work. Of the three quotes submitted, Taft Electric Company submitted the lowest quote. While the District will fund this work initially, the District’s Statewide Educational Wrap Up Program (SEWUP) insurance will reimburse the District for the entire cost of this work.
Financial Impact:
$36,039.83 from Special Reserve Fund for Capital Outlay Projects (Fund 40).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal for the replacement of emergency lighting and installation of emergency inverters at the Saugus High School Auditorium from Taft Electric Company.
New, revised, and deleted Board policies (BP), administrative regulations (AR), and exhibit (E) are being brought to the Board for a second reading.
Rationale:
The following Board policies, administrative regulations, and exhibit are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the new and revised Board policies. No changes were made since the first reading at the March 2, 2022, Regular Governing Board meeting.
New
BP 3513.4 Drug and Alcohol Free Schools
E 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures
Revised
BP 5111.1 District Residency
AR 5125.3 Challenging Student Records
AR 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures
Delete
AR 5111.11 Residency of Students with Caregiver
AR 5111.16 Residency for Homeless Children
Recommended Motion:
Approve the following Board policies: BP 3513.4 Drug and Alcohol Free Schools and BP 5111.1 District Residency.
X.C.1. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Canyon, Saugus, and West Ranch High Schools
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Canyon High School Associated Student Body (ASB), Saugus High School (Dance), and West Ranch High School (ASB).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe, Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry, and West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: CHS ASB, Ontario, 4/2-4/22; SHS Dance, Long Beach, 4/21-23/22; WRHS ASB, Ontario, 4/2-4/22.
X.C.2. South Central Coast Regional Consortium Master Agreement – K12 Strong Workforce Program between the Santa Barbara Community College District and the William S. Hart Union High School District – Round 4
Speaker:
Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, Director of Career Technical Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Career and College Readiness Department was awarded a California Strong Work Force K-14 grant. This grant is distributed by the South Central Coast Regional Consortium and focuses on projects and activities that support and promote more inclusive access for all 7th-12th grade students to access robust college and career readiness opportunities to ensure a successful transition to post-secondary education and work.
Rationale:
Project objectives include: developing a Music Industry and Mental/Behavioral Health pathway; enhancing District pathways with industry-standard equipment and curriculum; supporting students through utilization of college and career exploration tools and resources; offering events, field trips, and hands-on career experiences aimed at ensuring supports are in place to meet student needs; and developing an extended day junior high Career Technical Education career camp enrichment program to help expose students to District and community college Career Technical Education pathways. The Career and College Readiness Department was awarded $1,603,388.00 to accomplish grant project goals between January 2022 and June 2024. The department is seeking the board’s approval to accept these funds to help support all students with career and college readiness in the William S. Hart Union School District.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the South Central Coast Regional Consortium Master Agreement – K12 Strong Workforce Program between the Santa Barbara Community College District and the William S. Hart Union High School District – Round 4.
X.C.3. Revisions to School Plan for Student Achievement (Canyon High School)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, the school leadership, site council, and advisory committee conducted a comprehensive needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of the plan reveals necessary updates and revisions. The school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory council, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in July 2021. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plan for Canyon High School for the 2021/22 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with a minimum of 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged students. The revisions modify the actions and services within the plan guiding how funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plan for Student Achievement for Canyon High School.
X.C.4. District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) Meeting Minutes
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The District is required to have District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) meetings during the school year consisting of parents and English Language Development administrators and coordinators. Approved minutes of the November 16, 2021 DELAC meeting are submitted for review.
Recommended Motion:
Review minutes of the November 16, 2021 DELAC meeting.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the February Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period February 1, 2022, through February 28, 2022.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in February 2022, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of February 1, 2022, through February 28, 2022.
Agreements with Teen Truth, LLC, to provide its Teen Truth Assembly Experience and Teen Truth Leadership Summit presentation at Castaic High School, and Teen Truth Assembly Experience at Placerita Junior High and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools are presented for ratification.
Rationale:
Teen Truth provides assemblies and presentations designed to build and improve school culture as well as promote leadership.
Financial Impact:
Assembly Experience and Leadership Summit presentation costs are $8,500 paid from Castaic High School funds.
Assembly Experience presentation cost is $3,750 from Sierra Vista Junior High Title 1 funds.
Assembly Experience presentation cost is $ 3,750 from Placerita Junior High Associated Student Body funds.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the agreements with Teen Truth, LLC, for Castaic High School, and Placerita Junior High and Sierra Vista Junior High Schools.
X.D.6. Agreement for Data Privacy Services (California IT in Education)
Speaker:
Jon Carrino, Director of Technology Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratify agreement with California IT in Education, for data privacy services.
Rationale:
California IT in Education (CITE) is a not-for-profit, professional membership association supporting Information Technology (IT) Professionals working in schools in California. In recent years as student data privacy concerns moved to the forefront for all school districts, and in response to new and existing Federal and State laws regarding student data, CITE began offering data privacy services to assist school districts ensure compliance with said laws. CITE is well positioned to provide these services to districts as they oversee a statewide registry of executed California Student Data Privacy Agreements (CSDPA) on behalf of the California Student Privacy Alliance (CSPA), and maintains a statewide membership in the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC). The data privacy services include access to standard data privacy agreements, reporting of existing vendor agreements, advocacy at a State and Federal level for common data privacy agreements, and agreement negotiations with vendors.
CITE has been providing data privacy services to the District since September of 2020. The services provided have helped ensured that all new software and service agreements, which include District data being shared, stored, or used by vendors, comply with all Federal and State laws for data privacy.
This new agreement would extend the current services for a three year term. The cost for the services provided by this agreement totals $5,500 per fiscal year. This agreement will be effective March 1, 2022, through March 1, 2025.
Financial Impact:
$5,500 per fiscal year from General Fund 01.0.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify agreement with California IT in Education for data privacy services effective March 1, 2022, through March 1, 2025.
X.D.7. Agreement for District-wide Customer Service Software and Support Ticket System (Zendesk, Inc.)
Speaker:
Jon Carrino, Director of Technology Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratify agreement with Zendesk, Inc., for District-wide customer service software and support ticket system.
Rationale:
Zendesk, Inc., has been providing customer service software and support ticket systems since 2007 and is currently serving over 87,000 customers in 150 countries. The products offered help organizations better understand their customers, improve communication, and offer support where and when it is most needed. Zendesk is a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets. Customers can submit support tickets multiple ways, track the status of their tickets, provide feedback on service, and look for self-service help when applicable.
Zendesk allows for centralized organization and tracking of technology related support needs in order to allocate available resources across the District. The system provides visibility for school site administrators and District office staff into support needs, and allows for site based prioritization.
The District has been using Zendesk since March of 2017. This new agreement would be for a two year term. The cost for the software provided by this agreement totals $29,106.00 per fiscal year. The annual fee is calculated at $831.60 per support agent in the system. This agreement will be effective March 31, 2022, through March 30, 2024.
Financial Impact:
$29,106.00 per fiscal year from the General Fund (01.0).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify agreement with Zendesk, Inc., for District-wide customer service software and support ticket system effective March 31, 2022, through March 30, 2024.
