March 21. SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.
|
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America's Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.
|
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
|
Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
|
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his measure to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
|
In March of 2022 my husband and I volunteered to provide foster care for a two-year-old female Great Pyrenees dog for the Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California Rescue.
|
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
|
1882
- Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
|
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.
|
Kylee Sears won the 200-yard Freestyle by nearly two seconds Friday to win the first-ever national championship for The Master's University in swimming.
|
Embark on a galactic journey when HOPE Theatre Arts presents “Astronaut School!,” a free Storytime event for kids and their adults.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced a significant step towards addressing the severe environmental and public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill by formally requesting California Governor Gavin Newsom declare a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.
|
Saenger Associates and GrowthPhases AG, LLC are pleased to announce their partnership to expand each company’s client offering to include retained executive search, interim management and business consulting.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognize Santa Clarita-based Jewelry Fixx as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
|
Check out the Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office’s newly released Annual Report, which details the progress the county has made on the 12 overarching goals of the OurCounty Plan.
|
More than 250 short-term classes are still open for students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2024 semester.
|
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its highly anticipated annual auction, Tiki Hideaway, set to take place on Saturday, June 1. This year's theme, "Tiki Hideaway," promises to transport attendees to a tropical paradise filled with enchantment and excitement.
|
The website for Chiquita Canyon Landfill's Relocation Support opened to applications on Monday, March 11.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the introduction of AB 2233, a bill aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community,
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
|
1928
- St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos
]
|
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.