March 21. SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night

Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.

The first SENSES Block Party of the year, come experience a night like no other a the block transforms into a dazzling display of neon colors and glowing energy.

The SENSES Block Party will be held on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wear your costume and enjoy live music, food trucks, themed activities, dancing and adult beverages.

SENSES Block Parties are held the third Thursday of the month in Old Town Newhall from March to October.

For more information visit https://oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...