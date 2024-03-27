March 28: JCOD Incubation Academy Helps Grassroots Non-Profits For the Second Year

Los Angeles County’s Justice, Care and Opportunities Department in collaboration with Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Pitch Competition for the cohorts of JCOD’s Incubation Academy.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park Event Center, located at 905 El Segundo Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90059.

The JCOD Incubation Academy aims to engage and enroll Los Angeles County grassroots non-profit organizations, especially those with BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, or justice-involved leadership, that have historically been providing services to justice-involved people but have faced challenges obtaining government contracts and funding.

During the Pitch Competition, members from Cohorts 3 and 4 of the Incubation Academy are challenged to present a three-minute pitch about their organization and their vision for growth. Participating organizations serve underrepresented communities in the areas of highest need throughout LA County.

The top three pitches will be awarded prizes, with $5,000 for 1st place, $3,000 for 2nd place, and $2,000 for 3rd place. Judging the competition will be Megan Castillo, ReImagine LA Coalition Coordinator, Esther Kim, Senior Justice Deputy and AAPI Advisor for LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Krista Phipps, Deputy Director for LISC LA. Judge Songhai Armstead, Director of JCOD, and Nicole Williams, Executive Director of LISC LA, will give opening remarks.

“It’s inspiring to see our Incubation Academy graduates not only showcase their talent but also their innovative vision for community support,” said JCOD Director Armstead. “They’re not just dreaming of a brighter future; they’re actively working to uplift and support underrepresented communities across LA County.”

Since 2021, LISC LA has served as an intermediary and capacity builder in LA County’s efforts to reimagine the justice system. “Through this collaboration, we are providing a platform for grassroots organizations to showcase the essential programs and services they provide for justice-involved individuals, said Nicole Williams, Executive Director of LISC LA. We are excited to witness the growth and impact of these organizations as they continue to drive positive change in their communities.”

The goal of JCOD is to enhance community safety by providing a continuum of care from prevention to reentry. To date, a total of 89 community-based organizations (CBOs) have completed the Incubation Academy through the first four cohorts. These organizations have collectively received more than $4 million in capacity-building grants and over $28 million in Care First Community Investment Care Grants.

CBOs interested in future cohorts of the Incubation Academy can visit jcod.lacounty.gov for more information or to apply.

