March 3: SCVi Charity Trivia Night to Benefit Bridge to Home

A family-friendly SCVi Charity Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to benefit Bridge to Home.
The event will be held in the Shakespeare Theater on the campus of the Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road #200, Castaic, CA 91384.
All ages can enjoy multiple rounds of trivia and other fun activities including corn hole, balloon pop and face painting.
The event includes pizza, soda and prizes.
Tickets are $15 for trivia games, a slice of pizza and soda. Additional pizza, soda $1 each.
Children’s games are free.
Bella Abarta, a sophomore at SCVi, is hosting the family-friendly Trivia Night to raise funds for Bridge To Home. All proceeds will be used to fill backpacks for people without housing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Bridge to Home has been providing help, hope and change for people in the SCV who are vulnerable to homelessness for more than 25 years. For more information visit btohome.org.
Founded in 2008, Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) serves a diverse population of TK-12 students in the sCV and offers seat-based, independent study and home study programs. SCVi is the founding school in the family of iLEAD California charter schools and is chartered by the William S. Hart School District. SCVi believes in focusing on the whole child and promoting social and emotional growth, because education is about more than just high test scores. SCVi is also committed to incorporating technology and real-world experiences that bring classroom learning to life. For more information visit SCVi.
The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two com munity centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.
Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we're not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.
Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
