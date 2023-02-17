March 3: SCVi Charity Trivia Night to Benefit Bridge to Home

A family-friendly SCVi Charity Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to benefit Bridge to Home.

The event will be held in the Shakespeare Theater on the campus of the Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road #200, Castaic, CA 91384.

All ages can enjoy multiple rounds of trivia and other fun activities including corn hole, balloon pop and face painting.

The event includes pizza, soda and prizes.

Tickets are $15 for trivia games, a slice of pizza and soda. Additional pizza, soda $1 each.

Children’s games are free.

Bella Abarta, a sophomore at SCVi, is hosting the family-friendly Trivia Night to raise funds for Bridge To Home. All proceeds will be used to fill backpacks for people without housing in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Bridge to Home has been providing help, hope and change for people in the SCV who are vulnerable to homelessness for more than 25 years. For more information visit btohome.org.

Founded in 2008, Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) serves a diverse population of TK-12 students in the sCV and offers seat-based, independent study and home study programs. SCVi is the founding school in the family of iLEAD California charter schools and is chartered by the William S. Hart School District. SCVi believes in focusing on the whole child and promoting social and emotional growth, because education is about more than just high test scores. SCVi is also committed to incorporating technology and real-world experiences that bring classroom learning to life. For more information visit SCVi.

