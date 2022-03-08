header image

1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
| Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022

The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns.

Tickets are $50 each and include complimentary valet parking.

Boutique opens at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon at Bridgeport Clubhouse, 27002 Edgewater Lane, Valencia, CA 91355.

Advance ticket purchase required. Purchase tickets here.

For more than four decades, the Holiday Home Tour has been a cherished tradition of the Home Tour League, raising funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns. Attendees view selected Santa Clarita Valley homes exceptionally decorated for the holiday season. Each home is professionally decorated and adorned according to a chosen theme.
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas

Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.
City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit

Friday, Mar 4, 2022
The employees of the city of Santa Clarita have chosen Finally Family Homes, a local nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youths, as its 2022 recipient of the city's charitable giving campaign.
Annual St. Clare’s Fish Fry Held Fridays During Lent

Friday, Mar 4, 2022
The 44th annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry will begin March 4 and be held Fridays during Lent. The last fish fry of the year will be held on April 8. Hours of the fish fry are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.
SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program
Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.
Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche
Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue
The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo Total to 227
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Monday two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 227, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas
Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
COC Advances in SoCal Regional Playoffs 69-60 Over Orange Coast
No. 7 College of the Canyons entered Thursday night's game vs. visiting No. 10 Orange Coast College as postseason participants for the 25th time in program history. The Cougars women's basketball team emerged with the program's most important victory of the last decade, downing the Pirates 69-60 in dramatic fashion to advance to the next round of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Playoffs.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Now at Low Community Risk Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 47 new deaths and 1,427 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees
The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.
Cougars Men’s Basketball Place Four on All-Western State South Team
College of the Canyons had four players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division honors, its most since the 2017-18 season.
COC Hosts Youth Soccer Skills Academy
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Community Soccer Youth Development Program, running from April 13 to June 4, 2022.
City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit
The employees of the city of Santa Clarita have chosen Finally Family Homes, a local nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youths, as its 2022 recipient of the city's charitable giving campaign.
