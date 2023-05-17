May 19: Golden Valley Hosts Spring Concert

Golden Valley High School will be hosting its annual Spring Concert this Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per student.

This is their first Spring Concert with their new Band Director, Angel Nazario an alumnus of Golden Valley High School. Additionally, he has performed with the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps, Pulse Percussion Ensemble, and the Marine Corps Band.

The Golden Valley Spring Concert will include performances by the Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, and Golden Brass, a student-formed band featuring both Golden Valley students and Mr. Nazario.

In addition, there will be special guest vocal performances from members of the Golden Valley Vocal Arts Department.

Tickets may be purchased here.

