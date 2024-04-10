April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.

The production will take place in the Golden Valley High School Theater, April 17-19 with all shows beginning at 7 p.m. Ticket links are below with special student pricing on opening night.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is an entertaining, horror-sci-fi-musical comedy featuring the creative geniuses of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and The Beast” and “Aladdin”). As one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows it has entertained theatergoers for over 35 years. The charmingly tongue-in-cheek dark comedy tells the story of a timid floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a menacing, R&B-singing carnivores’ plant that promises unending fame and fortune as long as it is well fed, but Seymour soon realizes the plants real intent is global domination.

Directed by Golden Valley High School Theater Teacher Amanda Hubbell, this production features a talented cast of student performers and a live performance by the Golden Valley High School Pit Band, led by Band Director Angel Nazario.

The mix of dark humor, along with the memorable characters and songs, has made “Little Shop of Horrors” a popular and enduring piece of musical theater that never fails to entertain.

Performance Dates & Ticket prices:

April 17 – Little Shop of Horrors – Performing Arts – Apr 17, 2024

General Admission: $13.00 Student Admission: $7:00 (open to all students k-12)

April 18 – Little Shop of Horrors – Performing Arts – Apr 18, 2024

General Admission: $13.00

April 19 – Little Shop of Horrors – Performing Arts – Apr 19, 2024

General Admission: $13.00

