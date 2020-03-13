May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Participants form teams, which allow them to have at least one person walking laps on the

track at all times throughout the 12-hour event from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. This year’s Relay For Life

theme is “No Space for Cancer.”

A meeting for team captains will be held March 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Clare Roman Catholic Church,

19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country. For more information about forming a Relay For Life team,

visit scvrelay.org or send an email to susan@scvrelay.org.

“Most people know at least one person who has been affected by cancer,” said Susan Pearsall,

ACS volunteer and team captain coordinator. “Relay For Life allows us to honor those who have

fought cancer, celebrate survivorship, increase awareness of the disease, and raise money for

research and services for patients and their families.”

This family-friendly event will also feature a 5K run/walk, live entertainment, games, raffle

drawings, food trucks, a luminaria ceremony to honor those currently fighting and remember

loves lost, as well as several special laps around the course, including:

 Survivors’ lap for cancer survivors and those who love them.

 Hometown heroes lap for local first responders, active military members and veterans,

which will be led by Saugus High School students, staff and families.

 Purple glove lap for medical personal, such as physicians, nurses, allied health

professionals, paramedics and EMTs.

This year’s presenting sponsor, UCLA Health, is joined by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The

ACS hopes to raise $400,000 through the 2020 Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which is the

organization’s largest fundraiser in Los Angeles County. Over the past 21 years, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised nearly $8 million to support cancer research and services for patients and their families, which includes free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, a helpline answered live 24/7, and much

more.

“We look forward to participating in Relay For Life every year,” said Agnes Russell, a 20-year

Relay For Life participant and cancer survivor. “It is a great way for us to educate people about

cancer, celebrate and honor those who have had cancer, and raise much-needed funds for

cancer research.”

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, Relay For Life events around the

world have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help ACS attack cancer. One in three people in the U.S.

will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

For more information about getting involved in Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, visit

scvrelay.org or call 661-298-0886, option 3.