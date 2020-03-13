[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
| Friday, Mar 13, 2020

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Participants form teams, which allow them to have at least one person walking laps on the
track at all times throughout the 12-hour event from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. This year’s Relay For Life
theme is “No Space for Cancer.”

A meeting for team captains will be held March 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Clare Roman Catholic Church,
19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country. For more information about forming a Relay For Life team,
visit scvrelay.org or send an email to susan@scvrelay.org.

“Most people know at least one person who has been affected by cancer,” said Susan Pearsall,
ACS volunteer and team captain coordinator. “Relay For Life allows us to honor those who have
fought cancer, celebrate survivorship, increase awareness of the disease, and raise money for
research and services for patients and their families.”

This family-friendly event will also feature a 5K run/walk, live entertainment, games, raffle
drawings, food trucks, a luminaria ceremony to honor those currently fighting and remember
loves lost, as well as several special laps around the course, including:
 Survivors’ lap for cancer survivors and those who love them.
 Hometown heroes lap for local first responders, active military members and veterans,
which will be led by Saugus High School students, staff and families.
 Purple glove lap for medical personal, such as physicians, nurses, allied health
professionals, paramedics and EMTs.

This year’s presenting sponsor, UCLA Health, is joined by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The
ACS hopes to raise $400,000 through the 2020 Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which is the
organization’s largest fundraiser in Los Angeles County. Over the past 21 years, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised nearly $8 million to support cancer research and services for patients and their families, which includes free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, a helpline answered live 24/7, and much
more.

“We look forward to participating in Relay For Life every year,” said Agnes Russell, a 20-year
Relay For Life participant and cancer survivor. “It is a great way for us to educate people about
cancer, celebrate and honor those who have had cancer, and raise much-needed funds for
cancer research.”

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, Relay For Life events around the
world have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help ACS attack cancer. One in three people in the U.S.
will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

For more information about getting involved in Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, visit
scvrelay.org or call 661-298-0886, option 3.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19

SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
FULL STORY...

May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life

May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic

Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
FULL STORY...

Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed

Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Thursday, Mar 12, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a report of an aircraft crash in Newhall Friday afternoon.
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has announced temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31, 2020 due to concerns of COVID-19.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus and Hart districts will close all schools starting Monday for three weeks.
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Friday morning the hospital has received its first result indicating a patient tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
Joining other theme parks in Southern California and across the country, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has temporarily suspended operations as of Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Anthony Kern. He is a 55 year-old male who was last seen on March 11, 2020 at 5:30 A.M. on the 25000 block of Steinbeck Avenue, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches on March 17, the “wearin’ o’ the green” is not nearly as important as having a plan in place if intoxicants will be involved in your celebrations.
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a closed session meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss a coordinated response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
TMU Expected to Move Classes Online
The Master’s University is expected to release a statement late Thursday announcing the campus will move classes online in an effort to limit visitation on campus.
TMU Expected to Move Classes Online
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as a Humanitarian Sponsor of Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world
Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
%d bloggers like this: