Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards

Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.

This year’s Relay For Life signature event will again be held in Central Park on May 4, with the Disney/Star wars theme: “May The Cure Be With You.”

Relayers from 30 countries around the world took their First Lap together, as a global marking of the continued fight for a cure for every cancer, every life. They carried signs dedicating their First Lap in honor or memory of a family member or friend who has been touched by cancer.

Worldwide, at each Relay For Life event, including some that are 24 hours long, subsequent laps will be continuous.

Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley is also celebrating additional awards. First, the recent presentation of the prestigious Trendsetter Award, given to events in the California, Guam, Hawaii Division that achieve certain criteria such as hitting sponsorship, revenue and team recruitment goals; having an active and sustaining Event Leadership Team; sponsoring a pre-Relay kickoff and rally; and hosting Survivor events.

The SCV Relay 2023 was nominated for the “Pat Flynn 2023 Spirit of Relay Award – Event” in the California, Guam, Hawaii Division. The award was created to honor and recognize the Relay event that embodies the same spirit of Relay that the “Mother of Relay” – Pat Flynn – inspired in Relay participants around the world.

The 2023 SCV Relay Team from SUSD: “Let’s Teach Cancer a Lesson,” is the California, Guam, Hawaii Division Winner for the “Pat Flynn 2023 Spirit of Relay Award – Team.” It will represent the California, Guam, Hawaii Divisionn and compete with other division winners in the upcoming National Awards.

For information about how to register for Relay For Life as a team or individual, visit Facebook or the website. Contact Abby Smith at 661.855.4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org for information about becoming a sponsor for Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

