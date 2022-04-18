header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch
| Monday, Apr 18, 2022

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Blue Star Ranch will conduct an Equine Assisted Therapy clinic for veterans, active military and their families on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

This presentation will encompass a hands-on experience, demonstrating how therapy horses can successfully assist veterans and their families in dealing with the effects of PTSD.

Participants will be selected from the audience. All participants/visitors must wear either closed-toed shoes or boots as flip-flops and sandals are not permitted when working with the animals. Simultaneous to the adult clinic, an equine program for children 10 and older will be conducted by Blue Star volunteers.

Refreshments will be served during a short break followed by a panel of therapists and program graduates who will share their personal experiences and answer any questions from the audience.

Blue Star Ranch has been providing successful one-on-one equine therapy assisted sessions since 2014, involving four horses and a mini donkey, and their services are free to veterans and their family members.

Program participants select their own horse to work with during their ten one-hour sessions and, once they have graduated, they are invited to participate in group sessions twice a month to continue their healing and enjoy the camaraderie and support they find with each other. Some graduates, having found the program so impacting, return even more frequently to spend time with their horse or to volunteer at the ranch.

RSVP to nancy@bluestarranch.org or call (661) 312-6184 to participate in this informative clinic.

Blue Star Ranch is a non-profit 501c3 organization and a member of the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association made up of 4,000 members in 49 countries who train and certify equine specialists and mental health professionals. For more information visit Blue Star Ranch.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a 501c3 non-profit, is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, non-profit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country. For more information visit SC Veteran Services.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch

May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch
Monday, Apr 18, 2022
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Blue Star Ranch will conduct an Equine Assisted Therapy clinic for veterans, active military and their families on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...

June 4: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 50th Annual Benefit Auction Returns ‘In-Person’

June 4: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 50th Annual Benefit Auction Returns ‘In-Person’
Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
FULL STORY...

National Parks Week Begins Saturday

National Parks Week Begins Saturday
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
WASHINGTON — National Park Week, which will run from April 16 through 24, encourages everyone to discover something new about their national parks.
FULL STORY...

After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons

After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
FULL STORY...

May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic

May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant
In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.
California Invests $10 Million in New KidsVaxGrant
Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes
As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we're seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day
All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.
April 22: Calling All Cougars to Canyons XC/Track & Field Alumni Day
National Merit Scholarship Finalists Recognized by Hart District
The Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District celebrated 16 Hart District students who earned the prestigious distinction of being named National Merit Scholarship Finalists.
National Merit Scholarship Finalists Recognized by Hart District
Hart Board Honors Junior ROTC Program Cadets for Achievements
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized cadets from the Golden Valley High School and Valencia High School Air Force Junior ROTC programs at the board's regular meeting on April 13.
Hart Board Honors Junior ROTC Program Cadets for Achievements
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Blue Star Ranch will conduct an Equine Assisted Therapy clinic for veterans, active military and their families on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
May 21: Equine Therapy Clinic for Veterans at Blue Star Ranch
L.A. County CEO Unveils $38.5 Billion Spending Plan
Los Angeles County’s $38.5 billion Recommended Budget, which marks an important step forward in the county’s efforts to move safely through the COVID-19 pandemic and into a broad-based, equity-focused economic recovery, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 19 by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County CEO Unveils $38.5 Billion Spending Plan
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Friday COVID Roundup: BA.2 Subvariant Increases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Friday COVID Roundup: BA.2 Subvariant Increases in L.A. County
WM Partners with Santa Clarita Artist to Raise Awareness on Organics Recycling
Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.
WM Partners with Santa Clarita Artist to Raise Awareness on Organics Recycling
California Delays COVID School Vaccine Mandate Until July 2023
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
California Delays COVID School Vaccine Mandate Until July 2023
April 23: Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Hosts Children’s Book Signing
Children’s book author Lisa Kerr will be at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Saturday April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sign her newly released children’s book, "Wake, Sleepy One."
April 23: Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Hosts Children’s Book Signing
June 4: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 50th Annual Benefit Auction Returns ‘In-Person’
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 4: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 50th Annual Benefit Auction Returns ‘In-Person’
New Resources for County Residents in Need
In the wake of unprecedented public interest in Breathe: Los Angeles County’s Guaranteed Income Program, L.A. County has announced the availability of extensive resources to support struggling residents, including a wide range of jobs and nutrition programs.
New Resources for County Residents in Need
Construction Continues on I-5 Corridor Improvements
Work on the Golden State Freeway, I-5, continues from from the Ventura Freeway to Buena Vista Street. Commuters and travelers on I-5 should be aware of construction crews along the road during the week of April 18 to April 22.
Construction Continues on I-5 Corridor Improvements
May 5: L.A. County Sheriff Hosts ‘Conversation’ at West Ranch High School
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns during a "Community Conversation" on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May 5: L.A. County Sheriff Hosts ‘Conversation’ at West Ranch High School
Barger, Collaborators Applaud State Effort to Fund New Homekey Projects
Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction following Governor Newsom’s announcement that the County of Los Angeles will receive $12.9 million for two new Homekey projects in the community of Lancaster.
Barger, Collaborators Applaud State Effort to Fund New Homekey Projects
May 3: Art Tank Discussion at The MAIN, ‘Pain-free Play Selection’
The next ART TANK Discussion will be held Tuesday, May 3 beginning at 7 p.m. at The MAIN. “Pain-Free Play Selection” will be the subject of the next informal discussion.
May 3: Art Tank Discussion at The MAIN, ‘Pain-free Play Selection’
Celebrate National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita, Become a Volunteer
Beginning Sunday, April 17, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in the community. Last year, the city had 3,312 volunteers who donated over 14,000 hours of their time to programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.
Celebrate National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita, Become a Volunteer
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: