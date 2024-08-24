Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative relocated to its new facility at 23681 Newhall Ave., Unit 7, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The move took 20 Volunteers with one team at the old location tasked with packing and removing everything and another team waiting at the new facility to unload and position the furniture, computers, food bank, medical equipment, etc.

“We started at 8 a.m. and completed the move and relocation by 12:30 p.m.,” said Jeff Stabile of the Veteran Collaborative. “This must be a record of some kind. The Veteran Center was ready for business Monday morning at 9 a.m. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the volunteers who participated in the move and those volunteers who prepacked supplies prior to our move.”

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a 501c3 non-profit, is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, non-profit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of Santa Clarita Valley veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

Visit www.scv-vets.org to learn about the services available from the Collaborative.

