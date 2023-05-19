May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs

The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the open public meeting the city council will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. with labor negotiators.

Council meetings are broadcast live on SCV TV channel 20 and on the city’s website. View past meetings of the city council here.

Members of the public may address the council on the topic of their choice under Public Participation. Speaker cards must be completed and turned in before Public Participation begins and there is a three minute time limit per person.

Among the items included on the May 23 regular meeting agenda:

Various recognitions and proclamations including recognition for Hart High Students Mural Project and proclamations for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2023, Jewish American Heritage Month 2023, Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 and National Salvation Army Week Proclamation 2023.

The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the city’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.

To sign up for notification to view city council meeting agendas as soon as they are posted click here.

View the May 23 meeting agendas below:

