header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
| Monday, May 22, 2023
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at College of the Canyons – Intercultural Center (under Bonelli Hall), 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, in Santa Clarita.

Remote participation: Brian Koegle, COC Foundation board member, will participate in open session from the following location: 1610 Beverly Lane, Celina, TX 75009

WEBINAR ID: 825-8844-8032

To live stream meeting copy and paste link into browser:

https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/82588448032

Items on the agenda include an update on the COC Foundation’s Strategic Plan, fundraising success and activities.

The full agenda can be found [here].

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting

May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
Monday, May 22, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant

COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant
Monday, May 15, 2023
College of the Canyons has received a $598,718 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) at the college’s Canyon Country campus.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners

CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
FULL STORY...

CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival

CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Launches Stem Cell Training Program

CSUN Launches Stem Cell Training Program
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
SCV Water has announced the hiring of Kevin Strauss as its next communications manager.
Kevin Strauss Named SCV Water Communications Manager
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airmen’s 100th Birthday
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
Princess Cruises Honors Tuskegee Airmen’s 100th Birthday
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 23, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.
May 23: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Ted Olguin as his new Chief of Staff of the Assessor's Communications and Public Affairs team.
County Assessor Announces New Public Affairs Chief of Staff
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Hart District Hires Social Worker to Promote Positive School Culture
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
Hart District Hires Social Worker to Promote Positive School Culture
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders
June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance
Enjoy an early 204 Days until Christmas Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies, no ugly sweaters allowed on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor
Supes Back Bill to Invest Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
Supes Back Bill to Invest Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Hart District to Appoint New Board Member for Area 4
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Hart District to Appoint New Board Member for Area 4
Castaic Union School District Seeks Applicants for Trustee Area D
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member, John Richard, is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Seeks Applicants for Trustee Area D
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: