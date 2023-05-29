david march park

May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park

Uploaded: , Monday, May 29, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.

The open house will be held at The Centre in the Oak Room, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Please join officials from the city to view the preliminary design depicting the planned improvements and to learn more about this exciting project.

David March Park is named after Deputy David William March, a resident of Saugus who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2002. Deputy March had served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for seven years.

David March Park is located at 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Saugus, CA 91350. The the park is off Plum Canyon Road near Bouquet Canyon Road.

Currently the park offers BBQs, a children’s play area, fitness zone, horseshoe pit, picnic tables and a public restroom.

