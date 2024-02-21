March 16: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns For Santa Clarita

City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.

The cost is $40.00 each plus tax.

Pre-ordered rain barrels can be picked up on Mar. 16 from 9-11 a.m. at The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy.

An optional informational class will be held the same day at 9 a.m. at The Centre and is open to all, including non-residents and those that do not pre-order a barrel.

Topics include: the benefits of rainwater harvesting, best practices for installing a rain barrel and helpful water conservation tips.

Rain barrels are an effective way to capture rain water to be stored and used for multiple uses including home gardening projects. It only takes 1/10 of an inch, over an average 1,000 square foot roof, to fill a barrel.

Each rain barrel is made out of repurposed food-grade plastic and has a solid brass spigot that can be attached to a garden hose. The barrel is also topped with a four-inch mesh screen that prevents bugs from contaminating the water and comes in a 50 or 55 gallon capacity, pending availability.

Like this: Like Loading...