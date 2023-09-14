Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to announce a special fun event for the community.

Principal for a Day is an event where business and community members along with parents have a chance to step into the shoes of a school principal or administrator to learn more about what is going on in our schools, challenges being faced, and successes being achieved.

The day will start bright and early with a 7:30 a.m. networking breakfast at The Centre.

Participants will have a chance to connect with community members, school administrators, and to meet new friends too. The Superintendents will share about the state of their districts. At 9:30am you will report to the school site or district office you signed up for and experience first-hand the interworking’s of our public school system. The program will conclude at 11 a.m.

Those who sign up have the option to be a Principal for a Day at the Elementary level, Jr. High level, Senior High level, or Superintendent at the District level.

To sign up check out the website.

