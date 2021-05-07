May 8: LASD Announce Jail Visitations to Resume at Century Regional Detention Facility

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will begin a phased reopening of jail visitations at the Century Regional Detention Facility starting on Mother’s Day weekend, with all other locations predicted to reopen in June.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department values the importance of visitation and its role in family connectedness during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Visitations at CRDF, a female detention center in Lynwood, will reopen to the public initially as a pilot location.

All other facilities are projected to reopen by the first week in June.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the visitation process and requirements have changed. Visit LASD’S website for more information on visitation requirements https://lasd.org/covid19updates/#inmate_visit.

Additionally, the department will be offering free vaccinations to those visiting loved ones at CRDF on Saturday, May 8th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Kenneth Hahn Auditorium, located inside Century Sheriff’s Station’s lobby.

Further announcements will be forthcoming.

For any questions contact Deputy Navarro-Suarez at Sheriff’s Information Bureau at 213-229-1850.

