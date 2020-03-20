Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.

All DPSS offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice; however, we are continuing to provide services through our website and call centers.

For New Applicants:

Customers can apply for the following benefits online through the Your Benefits Now website or by calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777.

CalFresh: Food benefit program for individuals and families;

General Relief: Cash assistance program for single adults;

CalWORKS: Cash assistance program for families;

CAPI: Cash assistance program for immigrants; and

Medi-Cal: Health benefits for individuals and families.

In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS): in-home provided care for persons with a disability can be applied for by calling the IHSS Application line at (888) 944-4477 or the IHSS Helpline at (888) 822-9622.

For Existing Customers:

Customers can upload period reports (QR-7 or SAR-7), annual recertifications or renewals, or verifications online through the Your Benefits Now website or by calling the Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777.

The Customer Service Center is also available to respond to a general inquiry for all programs including CalFresh, General Relief, CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, and CAPI.

IHSS: The IHSS Helpline is available for recipients and IHSS providers by calling 888-822-9622.

Please continue to follow us on social media for updates and information, don’t panic and stay safe.