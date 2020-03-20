medi-cal

Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 20, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.

All DPSS offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice; however, we are continuing to provide services through our website and call centers.

For New Applicants:

Customers can apply for the following benefits online through the Your Benefits Now website or by calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777.

CalFresh: Food benefit program for individuals and families;

General Relief: Cash assistance program for single adults;

CalWORKS: Cash assistance program for families;

CAPI: Cash assistance program for immigrants; and

Medi-Cal: Health benefits for individuals and families.

In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS): in-home provided care for persons with a disability can be applied for by calling the IHSS Application line at (888) 944-4477 or the IHSS Helpline at (888) 822-9622.

For Existing Customers:

Customers can upload period reports (QR-7 or SAR-7), annual recertifications or renewals, or verifications online through the Your Benefits Now website or by calling the Customer Service Center at 866-613-3777.

The Customer Service Center is also available to respond to a general inquiry for all programs including CalFresh, General Relief, CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, and CAPI.

IHSS: The IHSS Helpline is available for recipients and IHSS providers by calling 888-822-9622.

Please continue to follow us on social media for updates and information, don’t panic and stay safe.

medi-cal

No Comments for : Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5

    LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5

    15 mins ago
  • Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May

    Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May

    39 mins ago
  • LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas

    LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas

    2 hours ago
  • L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall

    L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall

    3 hours ago
  • Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge

    Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge

    3 hours ago
  • White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans

    White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans

    5 hours ago
  • California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total

    California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total

    5 hours ago
  • Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees

    Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees

    6 hours ago
  • Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight

    Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight

    6 hours ago
  • IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15

    IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.