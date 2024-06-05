header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
| Wednesday, Jun 5, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.

L.A. County is home to the second largest LGBTQ+ youth and adult population in the nation. Pride Month, which began in 1971 with the Christopher Street West Pride Festival in West Hollywood, has since grown to include many spirited community celebrations established countywide. DPSS offices will join other County of L.A. facilities that will fly the Pride Flag throughout the month of June.

Sharing this year’s event theme, “Pride Begins with Us,” DPSS Director Dr. Jackie Contreras welcomed the advocate organizations and more than a hundred department employees who enthusiastically waved mini-Pride flags to demonstrate their support.

“Pride Month is more important than ever, and highly relevant to our important work,” said Dr. Contreras. She added that members of the LGBTQ+ community are often hesitant to apply for public benefits out of fear that they may face discrimination. “DPSS wants to make it clear that all are welcome, and no one should delay or forego services from us due to a fear of experiencing discrimination or intolerance.”

In 2022, as part of a cultural shift to help better engage and serve diverse communities across the County, DPSS implemented an internal Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and (Gender) Expression policy. The policy was a breath of fresh to many like DPSS manager Gladys Pulido who explained how living a life where you are public and proud of your queer identity, is an act of courage.

“My bisexuality is an integral part of who I am, and I didn’t want to hide that anymore,” Pulido said. “I wanted to bridge the incongruence I was experiencing and bring my whole self to work.”

DPSS manager Maria Gorman described how her coming out as an adult caused chaos within her home and community life.  She emotionally described the experience of raising a son with her long-time partner. She hopes her story will make it easier for others to open up about their own unique families.

“Our child is lucky to grow up in a community where kids, teachers, and other parents don’t treat him differently for having two moms,” Gorman said. “We’re not the quote unquote ‘gay family,’ we’re just a family. Our journey may not fit the traditional mold, but what truly matters is the love, joy, and acceptance we share every day.”

Learn more about DPSS LGBTQ+ services and resources.
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Evan Chapman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Evan Chapman.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Evan Chapman
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today commended the launch of SUN Bucks, a new federally funded food program designed to ensure that qualified children have consistent access to adequate nutrition, is now available for the summer.".
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
July 1: SCV Water Announces New Customer Care Hours
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced new extended Monday-Thursday hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective July 1. The SCV Water Customer Care public lobby at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller Valencia, CA 91355 will now be closed Friday-Sunday.
July 1: SCV Water Announces New Customer Care Hours
Supes Ask Fish, Wildlife Dept. for Increased State Resources for Wildlife Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will ask the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for increased state resources to educate and safeguard Sierra Madre and surrounding foothill communities from black bear and other wildlife encounters.
Supes Ask Fish, Wildlife Dept. for Increased State Resources for Wildlife Education
COC Sends Four Members of Women’s Soccer to the Next Level
College of the Canyon women's soccer is sending four players from its 2023 team to play at the next level after a signing ceremony held last week.
COC Sends Four Members of Women’s Soccer to the Next Level
Supes Extend Cap on Rentals in Unincorporated L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday, June 4 to extend the the current 4% rental increase cap on rental units located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County for another six months, through Dec. 31, 2024. The supes also voted to impose a new rent cap pf 3% as of Jan. 1, 2025.
Supes Extend Cap on Rentals in Unincorporated L.A. County
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year.
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park
Summer movie nights at William S. Hart Regional Park ill begin Friday, June 7 with the showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The family-friendly movie nights will begin at 8 p.m.
June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5.
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
SCVNews.com