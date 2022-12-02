Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays

The weather is cooler, holiday lights are shining and the New Year is just around the corner. This is a special time of year to reconnect with family and friends, and there are many opportunities for holiday celebrations right here in Santa Clarita.

Nothing gets you in the winter spirit like some chilly fun on the ice. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is the ideal place to bring the whole family for ice skating – and while you are there, make sure to take a photo in front of the glistening Christmas tree. When you are done, head upstairs for hot cocoa from The Grille at The Cube.

Make sure to take in all of the holiday lights this month, and the best way to do so is on the Santa Clarita Transit Holiday Light Tour. This award-winning program lets residents board the trolley for a tour of the brightest, most festive neighborhoods in Santa Clarita. You can take in the light tour for free by bringing a canned food item which will be donated to a local food bank. This year’s holiday lights tour will take place Dec. 16-18. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Speaking of holiday decorations, make a point to go to Old Town Newhall this season. The massive tree in front of the Library is decorated with more than 3,000 ornaments, and tens of thousands of lights are shining up and down Main Street. While you are there, make sure to pop into any of the unique boutiques, popular restaurants and tasting rooms. There are many stores, boutiques and shopping opportunities throughout Santa Clarita – and when you shop local, your tax dollars go to fund programs and facilities right here in our city.

I hope you enjoy all Santa Clarita has to offer this holiday season, and I wish you and yours – happy holidays.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

