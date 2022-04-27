New BenefitsCal Website Now Online to Apply for, Renew Benefits

BenefitsCal is now live for Los Angeles County. BenefitsCal.com is the new website for customers to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance.

Here’s what you need to do:

Go to BenefitsCal.com and select “Log In”

Create a new account, an email address is required.

Link the new account to a case. Learn how to link a case on YouTube at BenefitsCal: How to link a case YouTube.

To learn how to use BenefitsCal.com view the tutorial videos on YouTube. Watch tutorial videos on the BenefitsCal YouTube channel.

Or download the How-To guide at BenefitsCal.com to learn how to create a new account.

If you need additional assistance, call the Customer Service Center at (866) 613-3777.

