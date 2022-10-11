header image

1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
| Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
SCv sherrifs photos

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is quickly approaching a complete year of operating out of the new station in Golden Valley.

To help pay tribute to the golden history of the station, photo captured moments are hung throughout the halls. Recognition of the history of the SCV Sheriff’s Station is also stored in glass-cased shelves preserving years of memorabilia from old patrol car logs, to past hand held radios and more.

Now the SCV Sheriff’s Station needs the public’s help.

The station is looking for memorable moments of SCV deputies out in the field through the eyes of our community.

Anyone with photos of our deputies taking part in community policing are asked to email the images to santaclaritamedia@lasd.org.

Approved photos will be added throughout the halls of the SCV Sheriff’s Golden Valley Station and to the historical cabinet slideshow monitor, because without our community, memories could not be made.
Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again
