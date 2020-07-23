Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire around 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near the Highway 14 intersection, in the center median, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.
“It’s just a small, little spot, reports were ⅛-acre in size,” Ferguson said. “Looks like we’re getting water on it now. It’s less than an acre in size. Initially, we sent a full brush response, but units are being canceled now.”
The incident was deemed the Newhall Incident, and requests for air assistance were canceled, as ground crews were able to handle it, according to the department via a social media post.
Units were expected to remain on the scene for another 45 minutes, until approximately 11:30 a.m., the post read.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel mop up a small vegetation fire near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 intersection on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel mop up a small vegetation fire near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 intersection on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
