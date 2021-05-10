Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he’d be expanding the state’s economic stimulus program to middle-income families that make up to $75,000.

Under the expanded plan, two-thirds of Californians are set to benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600, while families with kids, including undocumented families, are expected to be eligible for an additional $500, amounting to nearly $12 billion total.

This is part of the governor’s $100 billion “California Comeback Plan,” an economic recovery package set to allocate federal aid to providing Californians with immediate relief.

The plan includes $5.2 billion for low-income renters to cover their back rent and future rent for several months, as well as $2 billion to help Californians pay their overdue water and utility bills.

“California’s recovery is well underway, but we can’t be satisfied with simply going back to the way things were,” Newsom said in a prepared statement. “We are tripling the ‘Golden State Stimulus’ to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic. Two-in-three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help paying their rent or utility bills.”

Newsom also announced that California has a $75.7 billion budget surplus, as the state’s economy comes “roaring back,” he said during a Monday news conference.

Newsom is expected to continue outlining other major investments and key initiatives of the plan throughout the week.

