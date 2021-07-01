Los Angeles County
Photo courtesy of CA.gov

Newsom Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

By Press Release

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends the state-wide eviction moratorium through Sept. 30, 2021, and clear rent debt for low-income residents that have experienced COVID-19 related financial hardships.

The state’s announcement follows last week’s actions by the Biden Administration to extend the Federal Eviction Moratorium as well as the Board of Supervisors’ extension of the Los Angeles County’s Temporary Eviction Moratorium.

California Assembly Bill 832 extends the State’s current eviction moratorium through Sept 30, 2021. The bill ensures that California uses more than $5 billion in federal rental assistance provided by the Biden Administration to help the state’s tenants and small landlords and protect at-risk households from eviction.

The agreement widens rental assistance by enhancing current law. Provisions include increasing reimbursement to 100 percent for both rent that is past due and prospective payments for both tenants and landlords.

Additionally, the bill ensures rental assistance dollars stay in California by prioritizing cities and counties with unmet needs and uses the judicial process to verify tenants and landlords have attempted to obtain rental assistance.

“By adopting deliberate, proactive strategies, we have minimized evictions during this once-in-a-century pandemic,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who authored the County’s motion. “Our responsibility now is to phase out this moratorium in a way that ensures we don’t sacrifice our hard-won success keeping families in their homes, while thoughtfully easing rules on property owners and returning to normal.”

“The local and state Eviction Moratorium extensions are a critical step to ensure tenants continue to be protected against immediate eviction,” added Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal. “They also help reduce the financial burden placed on property owners at this challenging time. DCBA is available to help both tenants and property owners understand their rights under the updated moratoria.”

For more information about how Federal, State, and County laws can protect tenants and property owners, call the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Housing and Tenant Protections team at (833) 223-RENT (7368) or visit rent.lacounty.gov.

No Comments for : Newsom Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations As Case Rates Have Doubled; SCV Cases Total 28,284

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations As Case Rates Have Doubled; SCV Cases Total 28,284

    6 mins ago
  • CHP to Observe Maximum Enforcement Period Independence Day Weekend

    CHP to Observe Maximum Enforcement Period Independence Day Weekend

    7 mins ago
  • Single Mothers Outreach Connects Parents To Artists

    Single Mothers Outreach Connects Parents To Artists

    2 hours ago
  • City Officials Remind Residents All Fireworks Are Illegal In Santa Clarita

    City Officials Remind Residents All Fireworks Are Illegal In Santa Clarita

    2 hours ago
  • City Gathers Public Input On The Future Of Old Town Newhall

    City Gathers Public Input On The Future Of Old Town Newhall

    3 hours ago
  • Newsom Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September

    Newsom Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September

    3 hours ago
  • LA County Animal Control Gives Tips To Keep Pets Safe During 4th Of July

    LA County Animal Control Gives Tips To Keep Pets Safe During 4th Of July

    3 hours ago
  • Trevor Bauer, Dodger Pitcher And Hart Graduate, Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

    Trevor Bauer, Dodger Pitcher And Hart Graduate, Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 30)

    Today in SCV History (June 30)

    20 hours ago
  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Compliance, Masking; SCV Cases Total 28,259

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Compliance, Masking; SCV Cases Total 28,259

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.