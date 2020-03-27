Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.

The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts.

It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.

The tenant would be required to retain documentation but not required to submit it to the landlord in advance. And the tenant would remain obligated to repay full rent in a timely manner and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted.

The order takes effect immediately and provides immediate relief to tenants for whom rent is due on April 1.

Today’s action builds on Newsom’s previous executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic.

A copy of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.