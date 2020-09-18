header image

1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
| Friday, Sep 18, 2020
eviction bans

Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, September 11 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges the series of ordinances, which have created bans on evictions, have “singled out” the apartment owners and lessors to shoulder financial burdens that “should be borne by the public and society at large,” according to the lawsuit.

“While purportedly intending to provide relief to tenants, from the perspective of the lessors and property owners, the ordinances and other enactments are illegal, imbalanced, and significantly (and needlessly) infringe on their constitutional rights,” read the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Casa Green Inc., Beverly Hills Apartments LLC, Hollywood Lofts LLC, Streamline Properties LLC, Terraces at the Grove Inc. and Westside Habitats LLC, which owns six apartment buildings in Newhall, according to its website.

The landlords allege that the eviction bans have placed an imbalance on them when governments have not ordered their lawyers, judicial officers, gas stations or grocery stores, for example, to give patrons “credit” upon showing economic hardships caused by the pandemic.

No “mortgage moratorium” has been established either, the plaintiffs allege, adding that it has resulted in “many (having) had to move money from other investments to service the mortgages,” reads the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs seek damages “far in excess of $300,000” and relief to enjoin the governments’ enforcement of the ordinances, according to the lawsuit.

Due to it being pending litigation, city officials cannot comment on the matter, according to City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

L.A. County officials have also declined to comment but have provided the following prepared statement: “Los Angeles County is committed to protecting the health and safety of its residents through an unprecedented public health and economic crisis.”

The lawsuit comes as the county Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday $5.5 million to prevent foreclosures and link homeowners struck by the pandemic with mortgage assistance, following $100 million toward rent relief.

In Santa Clarita, the residential and commercial eviction moratorium that had been renewed month after month since March 31 was allowed to expire at the end of August and have renters fall under the county’s ordinance, which expires Sept. 30 and may be extended thereafter on a month-to-month basis.

Council members voted 3-2 against extending the city’s ban, with council members Laurene Weste, Bob Kellar and Bill Miranda casting “no” votes, ultimately allowing the moratorium ordinance to expire Aug. 31.

Mayor Cameron Smyth said during the Aug. 25 City Council meeting he supported the extension, as some state and county developments are expected to occur next month.

“I would certainly support extending this through one more time and then let some of the actions from the state and then the county and others to provide us a little more clarity,” he said.
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 5,737 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
Waste Management in Santa Clarita is encouraging community members to practice proper disposal of hazardous household materials in an effort to help prevent heat-related cart and collection truck fires while protecting the environment.
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
With lights and sirens on, two squads of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled out Thursday afternoon to assist in the fast-growing Bobcat Fire that prompted new evacuations in the Antelope Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced Monday that the state will receive more than $493 million in additional transportation funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) annual August redistribution.
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,690 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
